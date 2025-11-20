Men's Teams Named Their Initial Six For The Olympics, Here's Who Women's Teams Could Have Chosen

Ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, each of the 12 participating men's hockey nations named their initial six players per roster. Women's hockey is not doing the same for their 10 team tournament.

Canada won back their hold on gold at the 2022 Olympics and will look to hold off their arch rivals from the USA in 2026.

Had the 10 women's teams been forced to name six players this summer, here's a look at who each nation could have selected.

Canada

Throw six darts at a team photo and you'll hit six players capable of being on this team. The Rivalry Series however, showed cracks in their roster and how rapidly Canada is aging and slowing. They haven't significantly altered their roster in years and the most recent shake up ahead of the 2025 Worlds resulted in silver. But it's all eyes on 2026 where it could be the final Olympics of legends like Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Natalie Spooner, and we may already have witnessed the last tournament for players like Brianne Jenner and Jocelyne Larocque unless they get off to hot starts in the PWHL.



Canada's First Six Picks: Marie-Philip Poulin, Renata Fast, Sarah Fillier, Ann-Renee Desbiens, Ella Shelton, Daryl Watts.

USA

USA is coming off a World Championship gold, won once again in overtime. They have a talented roster mixing veterans and rookies, and dominated Canada at the 2025 Rivalry Series. The fact players young stars like Abbey Murphy and Laila Edwards, or goaltenders in Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Phillips might not be a in an initial six selections shows you how much talent USA is bringing. They have wave after wave of standout stars, and will have extremely difficult decisions to make while finalizing their roster.



USA's First Six Picks: Taylor Heise, Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Alex Carpenter.

Finland

Finland's forward depth is beginning to bubble over. Their blueline includes Nelli Laitinen, Ronja Savolainen, and Sanni Rantala, and will again be anchored by a rested and recouperated Jenni Hiirikoski who underwent offseason heart surgery. Forwards who might not get the initial nod include players like Viivi Vainikka and Noora Tulus, and goalie Sanni Ahola who will be the first Finnish goalie in the PWHL. Finland's selections are quite easy for their first six, as there is a core that the nation cannot do without. The fact Finland has another six that could be considered indispensable is promising for the nation.



Finland's First Six Picks: Susanna Tapani, Nelli Laitinen, Ronja Savolainen, Petra Nieminen, Michelle Karvinen, Elisa Holopainen.

Czechia

There are a variety of players Czechia could go with if they needed to make six picks. The nation has a large cohort of players in the PWHL and NCAA, this year seeing Kristyna Kaltounkova picked first overall in the PWHL Draft, and Natalie Mlynkova going shortly thereafter. Klara Peslarova looks like the starter in net, but Czechia has options there as well. The young NCAA group including Adela Sapovalivova and Tereza Plosova, or even SDHL standout Sara Cajanova would be worthy picks, but an all-PWHL cohort could be expected if Czechia needed to pick six.



Czechia's First Six Picks: Aneta Tejralova, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Daniela Pejsova, Tereza Vanisova, Katerina Mrazova, Denisa Krizova.

Switzerland

Switzerland continues to live and die by the sword of Alina Muller and Lara Stalder, at least until the nation can find young reinforcements. With players like Ivana Wey and Naemi Herzig headed to the NCAA, there's hope on the horizon. If Andrea Brandli falters in net, it could be an ugly tournament for the Swiss, who will ride their starting goalie and rely on her heavily.



Switzerland's First Six Picks: Alina Muller, Lara Stalder, Lara Christen, Andrea Brandli, Nicole Vallario, Rahel Enzler.

Sweden

An ever improving nation, it would be laughable to think only a year or two ago that Hanna Olsson wouldn't be among the top players from the country picked. She's still crucial to their team, but the rest of the roster has rapidly improved. And they continue to get better with a slew of NCAA players incoming like Mira Jungaker, Hilda Svensson, Jenna Raunio, Josefin Bouveng, and Thea Johansson. Even in net, Emma Soderberg, who struggled in the PWHL, could be challenged by Ebba Svensson Träff who has been one of the best goaltenders in the SDHL this season. They'll have a deeper team in front of them than ever before at the Olympics. Sweden is ready to start challenging Switzerland, Czechia, and Finland in the top tier.



Sweden's First Six Picks: Maja Nylen Persson, Lina Ljungblom, Sara Hjalmarsson, Anna Kjellbin, Hilda Svensson, Mira Jungaker.

Germany

There's perhaps no better news for Germany than the fact that Sandra Abstreiter has seemingly grabbed the backup job with the PWHL's Montreal Victoire for next season. Adding to that is the promise of Laura Kluge and Nina Jobst-Smith both honing their skills in the PWHL prior to the Olympics, giving Germany some hope. There's another group of young Germans joining the ranks in North America this year, but not in time to make a dent internationally. Expect a similar hard working German team that wins and loses by committee.



Germany's First Six Picks: Laura Kluge, Nina Jobst-Smith, Sandra Abstreiter, Daria Gleißner, Emily Nix, Ronja Hark.

Japan

Japan continues to hang on despite the fact they haven't been advancing players to international leagues. Japan has a skilled roster, who skate well, but they are treading water instead of skating forward. The return of Akane Shiga and Haruka Toko are significant boosts to this roster. One thing that you can guarantee facing Japan is a team of disciplined, well structured, hard working players who never quit. Japan does a solid job of domestic development despite the limitations, which has kept them among women's hockey's top nations for decades.



Japan's First Six Picks: Akane Shiga, Haruka Toko, Aoi Shiga, Rui Ukita, Ayaka Hitosato, Makoto Ito.

France

France made the cut when Russia was banned. It's not the prettiest way to qualify for the Olympics, but France has competed against the World's best teams on multiple occasions in the past. Their best hope rests with the forward trio of Chloe Aurard, Estelle Duvin, and Clara Rozier, and a promising young core of NCAA players. Their blueline does not have the capability of holding off top teams, and Canadian transfer Alice Philbert will need to be a star in net.



France's First Six Picks: Chloe Aurard, Estelle Duvin, Clara Rozier, Lore Baudrit, Alice Philbert, Manon le Scodan.

Italy

Italy will actually have a better roster than many would predict. They followed the playbook of other host nations from the past in recruiting dual passport players from other nations. It's a list that includes longtime pros like Laura Fortino, Justine Reyes, Kayla Tutino, Jacqui Pierri, Kristen Guerriero, and Kristin Della Rovere. Along with a handful of NCAA players and solid pros from the EWHL and SWHL, this team will hold their own. SDHL Defender of the Year Nadia Mattivi and U Sports standout goalie Martina Fedel, who was the 2024 OUA Goaltender of the Year, along with Penn State rookie Matilde Fantin who led Italy in scoring at the Division 1B World Championships, will play critical roles. The trio also represent some of the best home grown players Italy has to offer.



Italy's First Six Picks: Nadia Mattivi, Kristin Della Rovere, Matilde Fantin, Laura Fortino, Kristen Guerriero, Martina Fedel.