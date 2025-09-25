Nation-By-Nation Look At Soon-To-Be Women's Hockey Olympians In The NCAA

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to get underway in February, but many of the Olympians who will make an impact with their national team are launching into their 2025-26 seasons in the NCAA.

Without exception, Canada and USA's national teams are built from past and present NCAA standouts. Other nations are continuing to send more players to the NCAA as well, as the collegiate route has become the most common pathway to the PWHL.

Here's a nation-by-nation look at players who fans might see jump from the NCAA to national teams at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy this winter.

Canada

There's no guarantee Canada has any collegiate players on their roster this season, but returnees from their 2025 World Championship roster Chloe Primerano (Minnesota) and Eve Gascon (Minnesota-Duluth) are the best bets, with both players training with Canada's Olympic pool this offseason. They were joined by reigning NCAA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Kraemer who looks like she'll be one of the top players in the nation in her sophomore season with Minnesota-Duluth. Canada has a wealth of talent in the NCAA, but they are almost certainly set to field a PWHL-heavy roster.

Czechia

Czechia's most impactful players in the NCAA will likely be collegiate rookies Adela Sapovalivova (Wisconsin) and Tereza Plosova (Minnesota) who are playing for the top two ranked programs in the nation heading into the season. Physical defender Andrea Trnkova who transferred to Clarkson this year will be a big part of Czechia's blueline potentially playing a top four role. Czechia continues to give more action to netminder Michaela Hesova who will return to the crease as Dartmouth's starter this season. The foursome are the only locks for Czechia's Olympic squad in the NCAA. Boston University rookie Anezka Cabelova could get the call, and although Czechia has ignored her recently, Clarkson rookie Aneta Senkova could play her way into the conversation for a depth goaltending position. The only other Czech in the NCAA is Magdalena Felcmanova with Sacred Heart, who is a long shot, but has upside.

Finland

The majority of Finland's roster will come from the SDHL and PWHL, but they aren't without their share of national team members in the NCAA. Headlining their group is University of Minnesota captain Nelli Laitinen. She's a top pairing international defender who will soon be patrolling a PWHL blueline. Sanni Vanhanen, a longtime Finnish national team member will join powerhouse Ohio State this season where she'll face a trio of returning players in Siiri Yrjölä, Sofianna Sundelin, and Emilia Kyrkkö from St. Cloud State. Finland's other returnees from Worlds are Mercyhurst's Julia Schalin and Minnesota-Duluth's Krista Parkonnen. At their summer training and the Women's Euro Hockey Tour, Oona Havana (Vermont) and Sofia Nuutinen (Mercyhurst) also got a look.

France

France may not win a game at the Olympics after only qualifying due to the IIHF and IOC banning Russian teams. They do, however, have a growing group of NCAA talent set to make their mark in Manon le Scodan (Clarkson), Jade Barbirati (Quinnipiac), Julia Mesplède (Vermont), Lucie Quarto and Elina Zilliox (Lindenwood). Barbirati and le Scodan in particular, who will both be making their NCAA debuts this season, are headed to major programs known for developing elite players. Lucie Turcotte (Stonehill) is France's other NCAA player, but she has yet to see action with the French national team.

Germany

The bulk of Germany's roster is playing domestically in Germany with a handful in other European leagues, the PWHL, and yes, the NCAA. Twins Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke (Boston University) headline their group as the duo have become impact players for Germany on the international state. Svenja Voigt from St. Cloud State is the only other apparent lock for Germany's national team, while Nina Christof (RPI) and Heidi Strompf (Bemidji State) will both get consideration.

Italy

Matilde Fantin (Penn State) is the only Italian player currently in the NCAA, and she's the best teenage player in their system. Fantin grew up playing boys hockey in Switzerland and was named the Best Forward at both the Division 1A U-18 World Championships and Division 1B World Championships in her debut with Italy's senior national team. She led both tournament's in scoring including 10 points in five games with Italy's top team. She'll be playing at Penn State this season alongside American national team member Tessa Janecke. It's a big step to the NCAA, but she's on a nationally ranked team which will only help her get better.

Sweden

More and more Swedish players are headed to the NCAA where there are currently more than 20 players from the nation competing. Leading the way for Sweden will be their trio of Ohio State Buckeyes in college rookies Hilda Svensson and Jenna Raunio, and second year blueliner Mira Jungaker. Up front Sweden will get an offensive boost from Minnesota's Josefin Bouveng and new Minnesota-Duluth transfer Thea Johansson, and her UMD teammate Ida Karlsson will be counted upon for blueline support. Beyond this group, the Olympic fate of others like Nicole Hall (Penn State), and Tuva Kandell and Lisa Jonsson (Northeastern) will depend on the starts to their NCAA seasons.

Switzerland

Almost all of Switzerland's national team is currently in Switzerland playing in the PostFinance Women's League. That includes future NCAA player Ivana Wey. The biggest name from Switzerland in the NCAA is first year defender Alessia Baecher (Northeastern) who has become a cog on Switzerland's blueline. She'll be joined by Laura Zimmerman (St. Cloud State). Youngster Naemi Herzig (Holy Cross) will fight for a spot, as will netminder Monja Wagner (Union).

USA

No team has the impact and talent in the NCAA that Team USA wields. Caroline Harvey might be the best defender in the world. The Wisconsin blueliner has already been named Best Defender at two World Championships and owns an Olympic silver medal. Her Wisconsin teammates, including 2024 World Championship MVP Laila Edwards, Lacey Eden, Kirsten Simms, and Ava McNaughton are all probable members for Team USA. They'll be joined by Minnesota's Abbey Murphy, who is the only other returnee from USA's 2022 silver medal winning team, and Tessa Jancke (Penn State) who scored the golden goal for USA at the 2025 Worlds. The lone other invitee to skate with USA's national team this summer was Ohio State's Emma Peschel, who has an uphill battle to make Team USA, but she's got the talent to play at that level.



