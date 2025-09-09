New Documentary To Look At Girls' Ice Hockey In Czechia

The growth of girls' and women's hockey globally continues to be documented with more media, of all types, than ever before. This month that will include "Holky na led" which translates to "Girls On Ice," a documentary from Czech director Tereza Vejvodová.

The feature length film follows Czechia's senior national team through a season of preparations, culminating with the highly successful 2025 World Championships in České Budějovice that broke IIHF attendance records.

"We wanted to show not only the storyline from preparation to the World Championship, but also the pillars on which women's hockey stands," Vejvodová said in a translated comment.

"The documentary is not just about the ice, it is also about the stories and people behind it. We hope that it will become an inspiration for the new generation of female athletes and for everyone who follows their dreams."

Czechia has firmly moved into the top four nations in the world winning two bronze medals and playing for bronze each year in the last four World Championship competitions. The nation is also sending increasing numbers of players to the PWHL through the draft, which this year included the first ever non-North American first overall pick in Kristyna Kaltounkova and 12th overall pick Natalie Mlynkova.

Showing the behind the scenes commentary and action from the locker room, to training, to the emotional ups and downs of on ice competition, the film also looks at continued gender barriers facing women in hockey.

"I believe that when a person is purposeful and goes after what they want, and they also have a group of girls behind them who are cheeky and confident, something like prejudice ceases to exist," said Tereza Sadilová, Czechia's national team general manager. "I don't really like this topic because I don't want it to be part of our story. I think we have to write it ourselves."

The film has two upcoming festival previews, one at Finále Plzeň on September 27, and the other at Sportfilm Liberec on September 28. The film will be released in theatres October 16, 2025.



