Picking Canada's Olympic Roster Following The Rivalry Series

Canada is the reigning Olympic gold medalists taking home the title in Beijing in 2022. Canada is also on a six game losing streak to Team USA, spanning back to the 2025 World Championships. At the Rivalry Series, Team Canada was outplayed in each game, and outscored 24-7.

Here's a hand picked look at a 25-player roster Canada could bring to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Olympics, even if it's different from what they will bring.

Forwards

Canada's biggest need up front is to shuffle the deck, and find ways to sprinkle speed into every line. While Canada should have looked at younger players like Abby Hustler, Abby Newhook, and Anne Cherkowski from the PWHL, and Emma Pais, Jocelyn Amos, and Issy Wunder from the NCAA, they didn't, and they won't. It doesn't however, mean they shouldn't make the difficult decision to leave behind some of their longest serving veterans in favor of better stylistic fits to match Team USA. It would mean difficult decisions involving Brianne Jenner, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, and perhaps Sarah Nurse, depending on her health and PWHL success when she returns to Vancouver's lineup. At this point, Turnbull lacks the upside to contribute on both sides of the puck internationally, while Jenner has the puck skills and experience, but has lost a step. Spooner could still be a standout, and will likely continue to improve as she gets more game time in the PWHL. Canada should have brought in more NCAA players, period, so Emma Pais gets the nod as one of the most consistent threats from Canada who could add speed and skill up front. It's about providing a spark, and Canada isn't getting that spark from a veteran group that often looks complacent.

Defenders

There's a ton to love about Sophie Jaques' game. She's Canada's best offensive threat from the blueline. But it comes with significant risk. Positionally, Jaques gives away a lot, and there are moments where she simply misses her coverage. Against the skill of Team USA, that just won't work. Sure, she'll find loose pucks and get some through that will find the back of the net, but good defence will spark offensive opportunity for Canada. Ashton Bell has represented Canada four times and has four gold medals. She blocks shots, makes low danger plays, and can defend speed. Micah Zandee-Hart plays a similarly consistent and low risk game. If Canada wants a shut down duo, this could be it. Or, they could allow the more offensively minded members of the blueline to activate as they already are with an insurance policy beside them. Either way, Canada can't keep putting high risk high reward pairings on the ice against USA's speed and offensive system. They need lanes closed, sticks eliminated, shots blocked, and 1-on-1 puck battles won. Nicole Gosling deserves another look too, but not at the expense of leaving behind these defensive specialists.

Goaltenders

Ann-Renee Desbiens is the starter, there's no question about that, and with better structure in front of her, she's still one of the best in the world. Where there's concern for Canada is if Desbiens is hurt or stumbles. Emerance Maschmeyer is returning from a season ending injury from last season, and she lost her starting job in Ottawa to Gwyneth Philips, who is likely to start as USA's back up. That's not the type of confidence in net you want, no matter how good Maschmeyer might be. Canada needs a goaltender that has shown they can star when facing a lot of rubber behind precarious defending, as even at their best, USA is going to find ways to breakaway and get high danger chnces. Corinne Schroeder has two years of starting experience in just that scenario playing for the New York Sirens, and Eve Gascon is known for big game performances with Minnesota-Duluth facing the high octane offense of programs like Wisconsin and Minnesota where it just so happens some of USA's best players compete. It's not about the best goaltender to relieve, it's about the best goaltender to start.

Picking Team Canada - The Full Roster

Forwards

Jennifer Gardiner - Marie-Philip Poulin - Laura Stacey

Daryl Watts - Sarah Fillier - Danielle Serdachny

Emily Clark - Kristin O'Neill - Julia Gosling

Emma Maltais - Caitlin Kraemer - Emma Pais

Sarah Nurse

Extra Forwards: Hannah Miller - Natalie Spooner



Defenders

Claire Thompson - Renata Fast

Ella Shelton - Erin Ambrose

Ashton Bell - Micah Zandee-Hart

Extra Defender: Chloe Primerano



Goaltenders

Ann-Renee Desbiens

Corinne Schroeder

Extra Goaltender: Eve Gascon



