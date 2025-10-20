Report: Salaries On The Rise In The SDHL, Sweden's Top Women's League

In the last decade, salaries in the SDHL, the top professional women's league outside North America, have more than tripled according to a recent report.

Through a survey of top players on Lulea, one of Sweden's perennial powerhouse teams, the report found that to players including Petra Nieminen and Jenni Hiirikoski are now making roughly $3,500 USD per month. It's a mark that slightly trails the PWHL's league minimum salary which this season climbs to $37,131 per season with several players across the league now making between $100,000 and $130,000 USD per season.

It's believed however, that Nieminen and Hiirikoski are not the top paid players in the SDHL as other clubs pay more than Lulea. It could explain why some of the top talent in the SDHL last season moved to Brynas and Frolunda.

Other players included in the survey, such as former Ottawa Charge forward Akane Shiga, who reportedly makes around $2,600 USD per month, made significantly less. The lowest paid players competing with Lulea however, make less than $1,000 USD per month to play.

Some like Sweden's Wilma Sjölund work other jobs to subsidize their hockey career while playing for Lulea as Sjölund works as a substitute at a preschool.

International Wave Expected To The PWHL

PWHL executive board member Stan Kasten stated this offseason that the league is anticipating a wave of talent joining the league from Europe following the 2026 Olympics.

Many players have remained in Europe to ensure ample playing time ahead of the 2026 Olympics, but with the PWHL planning another wave of expansion, and the Olympic cycle ending, the PWHL anticipates more European stars will choose to come to North America.

It's a group that from the SDHL could include Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, Elisa Holopainen, Sofie Lundin, Nadia Mattivi, Andrea Brandli, Sara Cajanov, Sanni Rantala, Hiiikoski, Hanna Thuvik, and others.

The SDHL is also home to several former PWHL players including Shiga, Noora Tulus, Klara Peslarova, Dominka Laskova, Sarah Bujold, Charlotte Akervik, Gabrielle David, and Sam Cogan.