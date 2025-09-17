Schedule Announced For U-18 World Championships Slated For Nova Scotia

Hockey Canada and the IIHF unveiled the official schedule for the 2026 IIHF women's U-18 World Championships slated to take place between January 10-18, 2026 in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia.

The United States and Slovakia will open the tournament in Membertou on January 10 at 9am EST. Canada will open their tournament, looking to repeat as gold medalists, on January 10 against Switzerland at 7:30pm EST. All eight teams play on the opening day of the tournament.

“We are excited to announce the schedule for the 2026 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship as Cape Breton prepares to welcome the world,” said D’Arcy Hutcheson, director of events with Hockey Canada. “This tournament will be a remarkable celebration of women’s hockey, and we are committed to ensuring that the impact of hosting a world championship will benefit the local communities leading up to, during and after the action on the ice.”

The gold medal came will take place on January 18 at 6:30pm EST at the 5,000 seat Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

“With the tournament schedule now released, the excitement is really starting to build in Cape Breton and across our province,” said Leijsa Wilton, chair of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Female Council. “Fans can now start circling game dates in anticipation of this world-class women’s hockey tournament this January. We know this event will inspire the next generation of young players here in Nova Scotia.”

In 2025, Canada defeated USA 3-0 in the gold medal game in Vantaa, Finland. The tournament featured stars like MVP Nela Lopusanova, and Best Defender Chloe Primerano.