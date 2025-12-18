Sweden Names U-18 National Team For Upcoming World Championships

Sweden has named their roster that will travel to Canada next month to compete in the U-18 women's World Championship tournament from January 10-18, 2026.

"The World Championships are a highlight, always a fun experience," said head coach Andreas Karlsson in a translated news release. "The goal is of course to come home with a medal. We have previously shown that we can be there to upset the favorites, and we should be able to do that this year as well."

Meja Engelin is the only returnee in net, although she did not see game action last season for Sweden at the World Championships. She'll be joined by Elsa Åkermark and Thea Holmberg in Sweden's crease.

Related: Finland Names Their U-18 Women's National Team

On the blueline Frölunda's Ebba Westerlind will be the centrepiece for Sweden's back end. Sweden's blueline will feature a significant amount of SDHL experience with multiple players competing full time in Europe's top league including Elsa Blårand (Linköping), Selma Karlsson (Brynäs), Malva Lindgren (HV71), and Emma Johnson (Linköping), while Svea Nordqvist (Brynäs) and Nova Stålnacke (Skellefteå AIK) have seen their share of games in Sweden's top league as well.

Up front, Sweden will certainly have fire power to compete with other top nations at the tournament. Their forward group will lean on Moa Stridh, Tilde Grillfors, Tilia Lindgren, Ebba Hesselvall, Inez Nygren, and Matilda Österman as their projected top six at the tournament. This group, particularly Hesselvall, Stridh, Grillfors, and Lindgren are a quartet to watch as some of Europe's top young forwards.

Rounding out the forward group are Miranda Lindström, Edith Larsson Örnkloo, Ida Melin, Greta Johansson, Maja Stäring, Nellie Norén, and Maja Åkerlund,

Sweden will open their tournament on January 10 against Hungary, before facing Switzerland and Canada to round out their pool play.