Three Small Changes That Could Have Big Impacts For Team Canada

Canada sent the clear message after their fourth straight loss, the first ever sweep, at the Rivalry Series. That message was that Team Canada wasn't concerned about losing Rivalry Series games; it was simply part of the process to be as well prepared as possible to win the games that matter at the 2026 Olympics.

Gold is possible in a single game playoff, especially if Canada gets powerplay opportunities, and can get out to a quick start. Canada however, has lost six straight to the United States, including both games at the 2025 World Championships, and all four at the Rivalry Series.

Canada needs to make changes, both internally, and from the outside in.

Return Jennifer Gardiner To Canada's Top Line

Last season the trio of Marie-Philip Poulin, Jennifer Gardiner, and Laura Stacey were one of the most potent in the PWHL. At the World Championships last April they finished first, second, and fourth in tournament scoring respectively. They were first, second, and third on Team Canada. At the Rivalry Series, however, Troy Ryan didn't play the trio together in a single game. Instead, he dropped Gardiner to a fourth line role despite her proven play as one of Canada's most dynamic forwards who can also handle herself defensively. Instead he kept players from his Toronto Sceptres, like Emma Maltais and Blayre Turnbull, elevated above Gardiner in the lineup despite the fact neither have produced to Gardiner's level at the World Championships or PWHL, ever. Maltais will be a valued member of Canada's roster for her energy and physicality. She generates chances in other ways, but is better suited to doing so on a checking line. Turnbull's play for Canada has declined in a path to a point that she should now be considered a bubble player.

Bringing In A Defensive Specialist

In the past, Jocelyne Larocque has served as Canada's defensive specialist, but the team needs more. Larocque may not make Team Canada, and Canada's defensive group has strong offensive abilities, but have a plethora of breakdowns and missed coverage. There was almost no defender in Canada's lineup who was without a blunder in the Rivalry Series, but some like Larocque, Sophie Jaques, and to a lesser degree veterans like Erin Ambrose, Ella Shelton, and Renata Fast had moments where they lost their coverage, or coughed up pucks into danger zones. USA is too good to continue to allow unforced errors. Canada brought Micah Zandee-Hart to their camp, and she provided reliable minutes, with minimal risk. Perhaps the best answer for Canada is Ashton Bell, who can combine the mobility Canada wants, but brings a wealth of items they're lacking: a commitment to her own zone first, shot blocking, and consistency. Bell has played for Canada at three World Championships and one Olympic Games - she has only won gold. Canada should also be watching Minnesota Frost defender Kendall Cooper closely as she combines many of the skills the team covets.

Infuse Youth For 2026

There's just no reason to wait. Forget that Canada has run the same 30 players through training and team building since August. Canada should have recognized months ago that those 30 players weren't on the same level as USA in skill, nor stylistically. The players themselves aren't to blame. Any failure for Canada to win gold will rest squarely on the shoulders of Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan, as well as Hockey Canada who have ignored Canada's dwindling talent pool for too long.

The assumption has always been that sheer volume would create elite players for Canada. It has, but not at the same rate as the United States, who have developed their prospects from an earlier age, and helped bring them into the national program to benefit from mentorship and coaching not available elsewhere. Bringing Canada's aging veterans who lack foot speed is a recipe for disaster. If they want to compete with the United States, there's a wealth of young players who can push the pace and help wear down the American roster opening more opportunities for Canada's guns. The list is long including Caitlin Kraemer, Anne Cherkowski, Abby Hustler, Issy Wunder, Mackenzie Alexander, Jocelyn Amos, or Stryker Zablocki. Each brings scoring skill and youthful energy to challenge. They don't need to bring them all, but even finding space for one line of youth to sprinkle across the lineup could pay dividends. Forget the national team pool, Canada's job is to bring the best possible roster, without bias, to the 2026 Olympics.