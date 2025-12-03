Will Hannah Miller Be On The Outside Of Canada's Olympic Roster Looking In?

Hannah Miller is already an Olympian, but she was aiming to represent her home nation, Canada, at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

In 2022, Miller represented China at the Beijing Olympics as a dual passport player. Over the last year, Miller has been going through the process with Hockey Canada and the IIHF to make her eligible to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

While the work for that application has been done, and Canada announced they expect Miller to be approved, what hasn't been finalized is if Miller will make Canada's Olympic roster.

What once seemed like a certainty was drawn into question this week when Hannah Miller was omitted from Canada's second Rivalry Series roster. As one of only a handful of players at Canada's camp without national team experience at the Olympics or World Championships, Miller's absence from Canada's second Rivalry Series roster could be a sign she's now out of contention for a final roster spot.

In her first two games of the Rivalry Series, Miller was held off the scoresheet alongside much of Team Canada who were collectively outscored 10-2 by Team USA.

Miller has had a rough start to her 2025-26 PWHL campaign on both sides of the puck, a trend that also common among the Vancouver Goldeneyes. The Goldeneyes built a talent-laden roster through expansion but have yet to win in regulation through three games, and have found themselves on the wrong side of a pair of 5-1 losses.

For Miller, known not only as one of the PWHL's top offensive threats the past two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres, but also as one of the league's more respected two-way players, the struggles have been compounded.

In each of the PWHL's first two seasons, Miller found herself on the ice for only seven even strength goals against across the entire 2024 and 2024-25 campaigns. This season through her first three games with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, Miller has been on the ice for six. It's more a product of the inability of the Goldeneyes to develop chemistry early, but Miller is accountable in that alongside her teammates.

Last season, Miller trailed only Alexa Vasko and Alexandra Labelle in goals against per 60 minutes in the PWHL marking her clear ability to help keep the puck out of her team's net. Her 2024-25 mark of 0.80 goals against per 60 has fallen from third best to fifth worst in the PWHL this season at 5.87 GA/60.

Offensively, Miller has only four shots through three games despite averaging more than 20 minutes per night. Last season she averaged two shots per game, but did so in less time on ice. Her shots per 60 have fallen this season to 3.9 from 6.8 last season, and in 2024, with Toronto.

At the first Rivalry Series leg, Canada moved Miller from her natural centre position to a spot on the left wing. She started on the second line, but was relegated to be Canada's 13th forward in game two. Canada ran with Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Blayre Turnbull and Kristin O'Neill at centre in both games, and also gave time to NCAA forward Caitlin Kraemer down the middle.

Following this leg of the Rivalry Series, Canada's final Olympic roster decisions will need to be made within weeks. Canada has stated the intend to name their roster ahead of deadlines to give their lineup time to process and prepare as a group.

While Miller still has a handful of PWHL games to prove her case, time is running out for any player on the bubble, which now seems to include Hannah Miller, who heading into the year looked like a lock for Team Canada is she were deemed eligible.