2025 U-18 Canadian National Championships: Players To Watch

In recent seasons, Canada's top players have come through the U-18 national championships. It's a list that has seen players like Chloe Primerano (British Columbia), Caitlin Kraemer (Ontario Red), and Sara Manness (Manitoba) as recent alumni.

Last year, Ontario Red won another title shutting out Quebec 1-0 in the final. The tournament was headlined by prospects like Maxime Cimeroni, who was tournament MVP and now plays for Ohio State, and Top Defender Danica Maynard who sits among defensive scoring leaders as an NCAA rookie with Penn State.

This year, another crop of standout players will compete, and soon be leading NCAA and U Sports programs, and challenging for spots with Canada's national team. You could pretty much list Ontario Red's entire roster as they are a group of highlighly skilled

Here's a look at 15 players to watch at the 2026 U-18 Canadian national championships.

1. Adrianna Milani, F, Ontario Red

The top U-18 forward in Canada and top in her age group in North America right now, Milani is heading to Minnesota a year early next season, so this is likely her last kick at the can at the U-18 level for the national championships. She's an electric forward who can break pressure and cause opponents to pay with even the slightest hesitation.

2. Megan Mossey, D, Atlantic

She's a dominant blueliner who uses her size well, transports the puck with ease, and can catalyze offensive attacks from the backend. There's times when her opportunistic attacks, preying on openings as she dives in from the blueline or changes the plane of attack across the line mimic Caroline Harvey, another elite defender from the USA. A Minnesota commit.

3. Mikayla Barnes, F, Ontario Red

If you give Barnes an inch in scoring position, the puck will be in the back of the net. She's a dangerous player, especially in close. The puck doesn't last long on Barnes' stick, and you never need to ask her to shoot as she finds soft spots in the offensive zone and willingly takes her chances. Committed to Colgate.

4. Kendall Doiron, F, Atlantic

She's a magician with the puck. There aren't many players in this tournament who are as deceptive nor creative with the puck. Doiron does it all at top speed and it makes her attack difficult to track for both defenders and goalies as she uses her edges and stick to protect pucks, cause delays, and open lanes. Doiron is playing at Shattuck St. Mary's this season and is committed to St. Lawrence.

5. Rosalie Tremblay, F, Quebec

Tremblay is a great shooter who is entering her third national championship representing Quebec. The Wisconsin commit has a release that is hard to track for a lot of netminders. She is also willing to engage physically. Has been streaky at some major tournaments in the past, so finding that consistent impact each game is key.

6. Kate Viel, D, Ontario Red

Rock solid on both sides of the puck, Viel doesn't play with as much flash as some, but you'll notice her impact each time she's on the ice, especially along the walls, in 50/50 puck battles, and in tight games. Headed to Ohio State, Viel is a top pairing defender for Canada's U-18 national team.

7. Rowan Houweling, G, Alberta

There's no telling who will be Canada's starter at the U-18 Worlds. It wasn't until this tournament last year when Marilou Grenier stole the show that she cemented her spot in Canada's crease. Houweling is perhaps the leading contender for that spot right now, and she'll face some action in Alberta's crease. She's off to another strong start with Shattuck St. Mary's, and is an Ohio State commit.

8. Caileigh Tiller, F, Ontario Red

A model of two-way efficiency, Tiller thrives in short tournament settings where it seems she finds her opportunities to open up offensively. But she's always contributing without sacrificing her positioning. Good compete level, Tiller is committed to Connecticut.

9. Maddie McCullough, F, Ontario Red

McCullough buzzes around the ice disrupting plays, forcing opponents to cough up pucks, and in the last year, her offensive has grown to allow her to capitalize on those chances she's created. McCullough plays with a ton of pace, and loves to launch herself into tough spaces. She's a fun player to watch, and a thorn that will be invaluable to Canada, and help her make an impact in the NCAA where she's committed to play for Minnesota.

10. Hayley MacDonald, F, Manitoba

It's not much fun playing against MacDonald who exhibits power forward tendencies. She is still rounding out some aspects of her game, but is often the ingredient a line needs to turn opportunities into outcomes. Committed to Ohio State, MacDonald is a few years away from reaching her ceiling, and this tournament could be a big moment for her.

11. Alida Korte, F, Saskatchewan

A teammate of MacDonald's with RINK Kelowna, Korte is strong on her feet and can break out of traffic into space where Korte is dangerous. An Ohio State commit, Korte will look to use nationals as a launch pad for a bigger role with Canada's U-18 team.

12. Avery Jones, D, Ontario Red

Still getting better, Jones spent a chunk of her career playing 'AAA' boys' hockey and now that she's in the OWHL on a strong Nepean team, it's allowing other aspects of her game to develop. Jones isn't going to blow away anyone on the scoresheet, but she's going to defend well, make good decisions, and make Canada, and Ontario Red, more difficult to play against.

13. Adie Schneider, F, British Columbia

There is a strong group of 2010 born players in this tournament. Some provinces like Ontario choose to leave 2010 born players at home, no matter how good they are (see: Maeve Aird). But there are others to watch in this tournament including Alberta's Ryann Chimera, and BC's Adie Schneider. She's a dynamic young forward who is off to a hot start with Delta Hockey Academy. Coming to girls' hockey for the first time after playing and contributing on an extremely strong Burnaby Winter Club boys' 'AAA' team last season that saw seven players chosen in the WHL Draft, including two first round picks.

14. Anaïs Leprohon, D, Quebec

She's going to need to play a big role for Quebec if they hope to win another medal this year. Rock solid, not flashy, does her job and makes her team better. Leprohon is a veteran of this tournament and Canada's U-18 national team.

15. Annabella Van Berkel, F, Ontario Red

She's been lighting it up in the OWHL as a member of the Central York Panthers. How is this different than any other top 2009 born player on this watch list? Van Berkel wasn't on Canada's summer series roster and the national championships will be her chance to show brass that was a mistake. She'll be focused and driven. Committed to play for Colgate.

2011s Making Their Debut

There's a group of 2011 born prospects who aren't yet eligible for Canada's U-18 national program, but will be making their early case to land on the radar for future camps. It's more likely it will be two seasons until these players can suit up for Canada, and even in Ontario, 2010 and 2011 born players aren't included in national championship rosters.

But there is a group of 2011 born players who will look to capture the spotlight at the 2025 tournament including Quebec's Eva Belanger, British Columbia's Kinley Sisson and Sophia Abougoush.

Honorable Mention

Ava McDermid (Alberta), Ciara Lang (Alberta), Jennifer Keller (Alberta), Riley Cooper (Alberta), Madison Lévesque (Quebec), Tatiana Deblois (Quebec), Élisabeth Bélanger (Quebec), Loélie Lachapelle (Quebec), Éloïse Gagné (Quebec), Léa-Rose Charrois (Quebec), Rowyn Street (Manitoba), Chelsea Tiller (Ontario Red), Aurora Matt (Ontario Red), Sofia Ismael (Ontario Red), Rachel Piggott (Ontario Red), Aniston McCrann (Ontario Red), Aubrey Morrison (Ontario Red), Maggie Hughson (Ontario Red), Avah Sedore (Ontario Red), Maija St. Pierre (Ontario Blue), Jaylee MacKinnon (Atlantic), Sophia Block-Makokis (British Columbia), Kennedy Sisson (British Columbia), Sadie Green (Saskatchewan)