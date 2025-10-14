Milani To Fast Track, Will Join Minnesota A Year Early Next Season

Adrianna Milani is following a path blazed by one of Canada’s top young talents, because she herself is one of Canada’s top young talents.

Milani is set to enter the NCAA a year early ahead of other 2009 born players, joining the University of Minnesota in the 2026-27 season. Milani recently committed to the program and while many expected her NCAA career to be two seasons off, it will instead begin next Fall.

It’s a path to the NCAA another elite Canadian talent, defender Chloe Primerano took. Primerano joined Minnesota last season as a 2007 born defender while the majority of 2007 players are in their rookie season this year.

Milani is currently considered the top U-18 forward in Canada. She brings a unique skill set that should transfer seamlessly to the NCAA. This year she’s honing her game with the OWHL’s Etobicoke Dolphins, a program where all 18 members of their team are committed to play NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey.

“Milani is a threat off of the rush, with her creativity and ability to change the angle of her shot from her quick release,” said Etobicoke head coach Joe Butkevich. “She’s grown her game tremendously on both sides of the puck, becoming a go to penalty killer for us. Her edges and skating are elite which opens up space for her on the ice. “

Milani can open the ice, but joining the NCAA a year early opens the ice for more opportunities for the talented forward. Primerano joined Minnesota early allowing her to claim a spot on Canada’s senior national team, and Milani will hope to follow that path toward early consideration for Team Canada in the coming seasons.

With Minnesota losing Abbey Murphy, Nelli Laitinen, and other veterans to the PWHL following this season, there will be an opportunity for Milani to step in and contribute immediately.