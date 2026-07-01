Inside the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Selection Process: Why So Few Women Get In

Recognizing that imbalance, the Hall changed its rules in 2010, creating up to two player induction spots reserved for women each year. Two women were inducted in that inaugural class. But with no women serving on the Selection Committee at the time, no female players were elected in either 2011 or 2012. From 2013 through 2017, only one female player was elected every other year, despite the Hall allowing for up to two female inductees annually.