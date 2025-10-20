U-18 National Championships: Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec Name Their Rosters

The Canadian U-18 national championships are set to drop the puck in November in Newfoundland and Labrador for the first time. Taking place in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South from November 2-8, the hosts from Team Atlantic, along with British Columbia and Saskatchewan were the first teams to name their rosters.

The event, which has been dominated by Team Ontario Red, features the best U-18 players from across the nation, many who are NCAA and U Sports committed, and also those who are slated to represent Canada at the U-18 World Championships in 2026.

Of the players who represented Canada this summer at the annual Summer Series against USA, 12 will play for Ontario Red, while two will play for Ontario Blue. Three players from Canada's summer U-18 roster are featured on Team Quebec, while there is one each from Alberta and Manitoba.

Here's a look at each province's roster. U-18 national team members from this past summer are marked with an asterisk (*).

Alberta

Goaltenders: Rowan Houweling*, Alexis Ehrman

Defenders: Ava McDermid, Ryann Jugnauth, Alivia Foster, Ciara Lang, Bree Prediger, Madison Terry

Forwards: Evie Hanson, Tayla Lamabe, Davina Davis, Brynn Evans, Lila Deis, Ryann Chimera, Abigail Lee, Avery Sam, Jennifer Keller, Jasmine Lazzari, Riley Cooper, Julia Curran

Manitoba

Goaltenders: Danica Averill, Addison Tomes

Defenders: Hudson Bradley, Vayda Rigaux, Lucy Ring, Attica Sobering, Sadie Swanton, Aliyah Teixeira

Forwards: Cassie Carvalho, Zoe Cramer, Payton Henwood, Reese Kartusch, Hayley McDonald*, Madeline McKay, Addilyn Nohlgren, Ivy Perkin, Rio Pierre, Reese Schutte, Rowyn Street, Sophie Woznesensky

Ontario Red

Goaltenders: Avah Sedore*, Kalia Pharand

Defenders: Avery Jones*, Kate Viel*, Chelsea Tiller*, Aurora Matt*, Keira Owen*, Kaylynn Fisher

Forwards: Caileigh Tiller*, Maddie McCullough*, Sofia Ismael*, Rachel Piggott*, Adrianna Milani*, Grace Van Volsen, Annabella Van Berkel, Aniston McCrann, Aubrey Morrison*, Mikayla Barnes*, Maggie Hughson*, Sarah Staley

Ontario Blue

Goaltenders: Claire Hicks, Maija St. Pierre

Defenders: Renee Lapointe, Taia McDonald, Kali Maechtel*, Sonia Mehta, Jordan Mulvihill, Olivia Vansickle

Forwards: Sydney Bowness, Madison Bryk, Tessa Burdett, Caprie Chaulk, Bronwyn Langis, Demi Lazarou, Carly O'Connor, Uma Peterson, Riley Pettit, Sydney Semiga, Mae Severn*, Kate Stuart.

Quebec

Goaltenders: Arielle Côté, Léa-Rose Charrois*

Defenders: Anaïs Leprohon*, Élizabeth Papineau, Émilie Labonté, Éloïse Gagné, Danya Condo, Maélie Laforge.

Forwards: Norah Laflamme, Madison Lévesque, Rosalie Tremblay*, Eva Bélanger, Laurie Aubin, Maya De Beaumont, Tatiana Deblois, Élisabeth Bélanger, Sophianne Gasse, Loélie Lachapelle, Zoé Charland, Pénélope St-Pierre.