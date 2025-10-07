A Look At The Top Remaining Unsigned Picks From The 2025 PWHL Draft

The vast majority of top picks from the 2025 PWHL Draft have already signed their first ever PWHL contracts, but there are a handful of players who remain on the market with the opening of training camps only one month away.

From the first two rounds of the draft, seven of eight selections from each round are now signed. The only players not inked are third overall pick of the New York Sirens Casey O'Brien and 12th overall selection Natalie Mlynkova, who was chosen by the Montreal Victoire.

In the case of Casey O'Brien, the belief is that O'Brien could be headed for a one-year "prove it" deal similar to the one Sarah Fillier signed last season with the New York Sirens. Fillier earned a significant raise after tying for the PWHL scoring lead and winning Rookie of the Year honors.

O'Brien, according to sources, requested a salary tier for her inaugural contract commensurate to those signed by a select handful of the league's foundational players.

O'Brien is the reigning Patty Kazmaier winner after leading the NCAA in scoring last season while captaining the national champion Wisconsin Badgers. O'Brien is among the players in USA Hockey's Olympic pool, although she has yet to represent USA at a major senior national tournament. O'Brien has been the face of the New York Sirens this offseason in New York making numerous public appearances.

She's not the only New York Sirens draft pick who remains unsigned however. After signing their fourth round pick, Dayle Ross, New York's third round pick Makenna Webster is the other Sirens' selection left unsigned from the first half of the draft. Webster's situation, however, differs as she continues to play NCAA Division 1 field hockey for Ohio State, an offseason activity that would be prohibited under the league's collective bargaining agreement were she signed. Webster will likely sign her contract as soon as Ohio State's field hockey year comes to a close.

Beyond the second round of the PWHL Draft, only a handful of picks are signed. Those signed include Sarah Wozniewicz (3, 21 Ottawa), Anna Segedi, (3, 22 Minnesota), Dayle Ross (4, 25 New York), Sanni Ahola (5, 37 Ottawa), and Fanuza Kadirova (6, 45 Ottawa).

Following O'Brien, Mlynkova, and Webster, third round picks Olivia Mobley (Boston), Nina Jobst-Smith (Vancouver), Skylar Iving (Montreal), Clara Van Wieren (Toronto), and Lily Delianedis (Seattle) are unsigned.

Last year, the bulk of PWHL Draft picks entered training camps signed. This year it appears as though teams are taking their time in finalizing roster spots and intend to give a longer look to free agent invites.