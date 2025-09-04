Can Teens Caitlin Kraemer Or Chloe Primerano Make Canada's Olympic Roster?

Two teenagers will look to claim their places as the next generation of Canadian women's hockey superstars in time for the 2026 Olympics. Forward Caitlin Kraemer and defender Chloe Primerano are the youngest players training with Canada's national team program this offseason ahead of Milano Cortina, and they are two names Canadian fans will be watching for decades.

But can they take the step in time for the Olympics?

Primerano Has The Inside Track

Chloe Primerano has worn the 'phenom' tag for a few seasons now and she's earned it at every step. At the U-18 level she was twice named Best Defender at the U-18 World Championships, and was the 2024 tournament MVP. In her two seasons of U-18 World Championship competition, Primerano became the all-time leading scorer among defenders at the tournament. Prior to the NCAA Primerano was the Canadian Sport School Hockey League MVP two years running, and ultimately, she fast tracked to join the University of Minnesota a year early. As a 17-year-old rookie Primerano immediately made an impact earning WCHA All-Rookie team honors, and was a WCHA Third Team All-Star.

Primerano ultimately was named to Canada's senior national team for the 2025 World Championships in Czechia where she won silver. Another year stronger, smarter, and more experienced, Primerano could be poised to make an impact similar to what we've seen from players like Caroline Harvey internationally. Her national team experience certainly gives the leg up for the Olympics, but ultimately, Canada is going to go with the seven defenders that can make the biggest impact now, not in the future. The good news is for Primerano, she might already be there in terms of overall impact when it comes to outplaying PWHL defenders looking for the same spots.

Can Kraemer Force Her Way To Team Canada?

All Caitlin Kraemer did at the U-18 level was break all of Marie-Philip Poulin's goal scoring and point totals for Canada. She followed it up last year with the University of Minnesota-Duluth being named the national NCAA Rookie of the Year. Canada has lost ground to USA, primarily based on the strength of USA's young collegiate players who push the pace every shift, and bring an elite level of skill in the process. Canada on the other hand has relied, too heavily at times, on their veterans.

Kraemer will make Canada more difficult to play against and can add an element of speed and power up front that ultimately, might give Canada the new look, and the momentum changing presence they need up front.

There's no world where Kraemer hurts Canada. It's only a question of now or later for her promotion to Canada's top team.

Who will they need to beat?

In Primerano's case, it's not who she'll need to beat, it's who will need to beat her out of a spot. The defensive list heading to camp with Canada this summer included locks like Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, and Erin Ambrose. In reality, those are the only roster spots that are 100% locked barring injury. It's hard to see anyone pushing Claire Thompson out of her spot. Bet on Canada bringing back the veteran presence of Jocelyne Larocque for one more go around, even if it's as depth, and it seems likely Canada will return with Sophie Jaques as well, although neither of their spots are guaranteed depending how well they start the 2025-26 PWHL season. Primerano factors anywhere from a #5 down to #7 in Canada's lineup right now, and if Canada sees her as their seventh, it means Primerano needs to show more value in her role than Micah Zandee-Hart, Nicole Gosling, and Kati Tabin. That's no easy task. That said, Tabin, Gosling, or Zandee-Hart could also force Jaques out if Canada wants more grit, or Larocque out if they want more mobility and offensive upside.

Kraemer faces a more challenging road with the depth of veteran forwards up front, but she also potentially has more avenues to a roster spot as she can replace several players almost interchangeably depending on the look Canada hopes to bring to Italy. Beyond Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Laura Stacey, Daryl Watts, Sarah Fillier, Emily Clark, and likely Blayre Turnbull, given the fact the Toronto Sceptres, who are also managed by Canada's brass, protected her in the expansion process.

Beyond that seven player core, all bets are off. Jennifer Gardiner is likely a lock given her top line chemistry with Poulin and Stacey at the 2025 World Championships. That leaves five spots to be fought for between Brianne Jenner, Natalie Spooner, Danielle Serdachny, Julia Gosling, Emma Maltais, and Kristin O'Neill. Gosling was originally left off Canada's 2025 World roster but performed well. Serdachny has been a key contributor for Canada in big moments. Then there are legendary players Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner who both have Hall of Fame careers behind them, but the question is, how much remains ahead? Spooner is coming off a year-long recovery from knee surgery, and Jenner's contributions plummeted last year to a point where she was passed over by both expansion teams. O'Neill is going to need a bounce back campaign after being traded to New York to get herself back in the mix, and Maltais will look for more after an off year as well. Of these seven players, a list that includes Kraemer, a roster spot could be claimed by any, and Kraemer perhaps has the most untapped upside and potential to infuse new life into Canada's roster.