Canadian Markets Vastly Outperforming American Markets In PWHL Takeover Tour Sales

PWHL Takeover Tour tickets went on sale for all 16 dates on the 2025-26 PWHL schedule in mid-November. After a week on the market, Canadian markets are vastly outperforming American markets.

Halifax made noise on the opening day selling out their first of two games in only minutes. The 11,093 capacity Scotiabank Centre is completely sold out for Halifax's December 17 game between the Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres.

Halifax's second game has also surpassed the 10,000 ticket mark and looks like it will also be a sell out long before the January 11 match up between the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet.

The ticket trend aligns with support received for the PWHL at the box office the past two years with Toronto (9,059), Montreal (9,013), and Ottawa (6,888) sitting atop the league's attendance average totals. Last season PWHL Takeover Tour stops across Canada drew large crowds including 19,038 in Vancouver, 18,259 in Quebec, and 17,518 in Edmonton. Detroit drew the largest American crowd of 14,288 fans.

Canadian Markets Quickly Moving Tickets

Winnipeg looks like they'll be the second city to sell out their PWHL Takeover Tour date with Quebec City moving into the home stretch.

Lower bowls in Calgary and Hamilton are down to almost no tickets remaining. Those teams have the selling advantage of hosting only a single game compared to the other market on the PWHL Takeover Tour, Edmonton.

Edmonton has two Rivalry Series games in December followed by PWHL Takeover Tour games in December and April. Edmonton's lower bowl for their first stop featuring the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Minnesota Frost is almost gone. Their second game, again featuring the Goldeneyes, this time facing the Boston Fleet, has sold roughly two thirds of the lower bowl.

Hamilton, Winnipeg, and Calgary have opened portions of their upper decks already.

It's a stark contrast to ticket sales in the United States.

American Markets Lagging Far Behind

There will be PWHL Takeover Tour stops in Washington, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, and Denver this season, which Detroit, Chicago, and Denver each hosting multiple games.

Denver appears to be currently leading the way among American market ticket sales, in particular among teams hosting two games followed by Detroit, and then Chicago.

Between Dallas and Washington, Washington is off to a hotter start in the sales department. Dallas and Chicago to date have by far the weakest response. Chicago is the first American date on the PWHL Takeover Tour this season playing at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on December 21. Dallas is the second stop on the tour on December 28 for the United States.

PWHL Will Aim To Build On Takeover Success

Last year the PWHL Takeover Tour saw 123,601 fans attend nine games. The 13,955 well surpassed the league's average attendance at regular home games. Toronto and Montreal were neck and neck last season for average attendance to lead the league both averaging just over 9,000 fans per game.

With 16 games this season on the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour, the league will only need to average 7,725 fans per game to match last season's total.

Last season the PWHL averaged 6,435 fans per game excluding Takeover Tour games, but including a trio of in-market games at NHL arenas in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Overall the PWHL saw 644,839 fans attend games in 2024-25.