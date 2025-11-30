Caroline Harvey Continues To Re-Write The Record Book, And What Elite Defending Looks Like

Caroline Harvey continues to re-write the record books and what modern defending in women's hockey can look like. The University of Wisconsin defender and projected first overall pick for the 2026 PWHL Draft recently became the all-time leading scorer among WCHA defenders, and climbed into second all-time in NCAA women's hockey behind only Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Angela Ruggiero.

Facing Mercyhurst on November 29, Harvey recorded her 168th career point, breaking the record for career points by a WCHA defender, previously held by Ronda Curtin (Minnesota). Among NCAA defenders, Harvey is the only active player in the top 70 all-time scorers. With more than half a season remaining, despite the fact she'll miss more than a month to represent USA at the Olympics, Harvey is already well beyond every active PWHL defender and will continue to grow her numbers.

This season she passed Megan Keller, Sophie Jaques and Nicole Gosling (who each played a fifth season), and Erin Ambrose in the all-time NCAA scoring list

In 2023 she became only the fourth defender in history to win the Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year Award as USA Hockey's top player. She was the youngest defender ever to win the honor, with Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero the only other player to win the award while still in the NCAA.

Ruggiero is the only defender still ahead of Harvey in the all-time NCAA scoring ranks. While Harvey won't catch Ruggiero in this category, the Wisconsin blueliner will pass Ruggiero next defender, barring injury, as USA's all-time leading scorer among defenders at the World Championships. It will be Harvey's sixth World Championship, while Ruggiero played in 10.

Harvey will then need to chase down only Finnish legend and future Hall of Famer Jenni Hiirikoski who has played in 16 World Championships.

The defender is unique in her blend of skating, physicality, and puck skills. She's an elite two-way defender who is equally adept at shutting down opposing rushes, as she is in leading her own.

This weekend Harvey racked up seven assists in two games at the SMASHVILLE Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase.