Early Noise Makers From The 2026 PWHL Draft Class

The PWHL season is still in the distance, but the NCAA and SDHL seasons are well underway with players already making their case for the 2026 PWHL Draft. Here's a look at seven players who have made an impact early and helped their PWHL hopes.

Leah Stecker, D, Penn State

The 5-foot-9 right show defender had a solid opening few weeks of the NCAA season with Penn State. After showing consistent offensive growth in each of her three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Stecker exploded out of the gate recording five points in her first four games this year. It would be a stretch to expect her to continue at that pace, but she's certainly making her PWHL case from day one.

Tia Chan, G, Connecticut

If a career 1.60 GAA and .941 save percentage in the NCAA weren't enough, Chan is off to a strong start again this season and has emerged as the top statistical NCAA netminder in this draft class. She's only 5-foot-6, which in the future will become a concern as crease size continues to grow on the women's side of the game as well, but she makes up for it with her positioning and compete. If she can carry Connecticut out of Hockey East into the national tournament, her odds at the draft will climb again.

Lara Beecher, F, Clarkson

After three solid seasons at Vermont, Beecher is off to a strong start in her first year with Clarkson. Changing programs was a wise move for Beecher as Vermont hasn't received much attention from the pro ranks recently. Clarkson conversely, is regularly promoting players to the pros, and if Beecher can even come close to continuing her current pace scoring five points through her first four games, she could climb into draft consideration.

Elisa Holopainen, F, Frolunda

Questions answered. Can she produce in a more difficult league? Check. Holopainen proved it last year moving from the Auroraliiga to the SDHL. Can she handle physical play? Check. It's a question that arose at Worlds, but in the full checking SDHL, Holopainen led the league in scoring in her first season and is again at the top of the leaderboard in year two. It will be more of a challenge on smaller ice, but she's heading in the right direction. Can she do it alone? Check. Last year Holopainen had Michelle Karvinen and additional support on Frolunda. This year she is the focal point and managing just fine. Still only 23, she's an exciting prospect on the rise.

Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia

The 6-foot-2 forward will get a shot at the PWHL whether it's through the draft or as a free agent, but she's a player teams should not be sleeping on. In her first two U Sports games this season she has two game winners, including a short handed marker. There's too much upside here to pass on.

Nadia Mattivi, D, Lulea

She can generate offense, she's mean, and she's now a mature player with two seasons of pro experience in the SDHL following the NCAA. This season she'll add "Olympian" to her resume. Watch for considerable interest from PWHL teams for the Italian defender who having already declared for the 2024 PWHL Draft is a free agent and might not make it to the draft.

Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota

Her early point outputs are on pace to challenge for a 100-point season, something that hasn't been done in the NCAA since Amanda Kessel hit the mark with Minnesota in 2013. There's tougher opposition ahead, which is where critics will want to see Murphy continue to produce. The question now is if she can give PWHL teams reason to question if Caroline Harvey is the consensus first overall pick or if Murphy deserves consideration. Head-to-head match ups against Wisconsin will tell that tale.