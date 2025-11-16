Fleet Name Megan Keller New Captain Ahead Of 2025-26 PWHL Season

The Boston Fleet today named Megan Keller their second captain in franchise history. Keller will wear the "C" for the Fleet for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

The team also named Alina Müller and Jamie Lee Rattray assistant captains.

“This group brings an excellent balance of leadership to our locker room,” said Boston Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre. “Megan is a highly competitive individual. She sets the standard for work, compete and how we want to act not only at the rink but in our community. Alina brings a passion to the ice that shows her deep love for the game and her bond with Boston. She sets the standard for professionalism every day and is the kind of leader our players can model themselves after. Rattray is a veteran leader whose mentorship will be vital in our room. I have full confidence in their ability to guide the Fleet and set the competitive standard we expect every night.”

Keller was one of the Fleet's foundational signings and this offseason inked an extension, along with Müller and netminder Aerin Frankel through the 2027-28 season.

Keller takes over from Hilary Knight who signed with the Seattle Torrent during the PWHL expansion process. Knight was recently named the Torrent's first captain. Keller, a member of Team USA is excited for the honor and responsibility of captaining the Boston Fleet.

“This is a huge honor,” said Fleet Captain Keller. “It’s so special to be a part of this team and especially this leadership group. It’s an important task at hand and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity ahead.”

Müller and Rattray echoed Keller's excitement to join Boston's leadership group.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this leadership group,” said Müller. “It’s very special. We were able to learn a lot last the past two years from our elite leaders paving the way. I can’t wait to do this with the whole team.”

“We’ve built something really special here and it’s shown over the past two years,” said Rattray. “I’m obviously super excited. We have a great group of people in our locker room and to be alongside these two is pretty special. We have some big things on the horizon and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Boston Fleet open theirr 2025-26 PWHL season November 23 at home against Montreal.