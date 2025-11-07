Former Yale Duo Reunited On Young And Exciting Sirens Roster

NEW HAVEN, CT -- With pre-game warmups underway on Alumnae Day at Ingalls Rink, Elle Hartje and Anna Bargman walked up the concrete ramp toward their seats when they suddenly stopped to take in the moment.

The former Yale University women's ice hockey captains -- among a group of players who returned to their alma mater to be recognized in a special ceremony -- focused their cell phones not only on the 2025-26 Bulldogs preparing for a game against Princeton but also the newly renovated arena.

The memories from their days at The Whale flooded back as both Hartje and Bargman couldn't help but recall all the great times on that same ice during their star-studded careers at Yale.

"Always great to come back here," said Hartje, who was joined by Bargman in the players' lounge for a conversation with The Hockey News Women's. "(All the improvements; the new scoreboard) really give the rink a fresh, new look."

While this day was about their return to the iconic facility that provided one collegiate highlight after another, Hartje and Bargman pivoted for a chat about their upcoming training camp with the New York Sirens of the PWHL.

For Hartje, the sessions beginning Nov. 11 in West Orange, N.J. represent her second season with the club. For Bargman, the camp hopefully unlocks the door to her emergence as a member of the Sirens' rookie core when the season begins in Ottawa later this month.

"I was so excited that Bargs (Bargman) got drafted onto our team," Hartje said. "We were linemates through our college years together and did pretty well as a line. We made the Frozen Four and had a lot of success (at Yale) so it was great to hear her name called by the Sirens."

Hartje, then a sophomore; and her freshman linemate Bargman were a part of history back in 2021-22 when the Bulldogs' program reached the NCAA Frozen Four tournament for the first time in 25 years. Yale reached the semifinals where the squad lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Ironically, the Buckeyes roster included then senior alternate captain and now Sirens' forward Paetyn Levis, who not only scored a goal against Yale but went on to be named the Frozen Four MVP.

With their off-season conditioning and other preparations behind them, Hartje and Bargman are ready to lace up their skates and give it their all during the 11 days of practices -- and two scrimmages against the PWHL defending champion Minnesota Frost -- at the Essex County Codey Arena.

Hartje is looking forward to seeing all the new faces in camp and feels there will be a rush of adrenalin right from the opening session.

"It's going to be very different from (my first camp last year) in terms of personnel and a lot of moving parts from the expansion draft," Hartje said. "A lot of girls (in our camp) are new ... so I think there's going to be plenty of excitement as everyone looks to find a spot on the team."

One of those certainly in the mix for a roster spot is Bargman, who over her four years at Yale played in 133 games and recorded 100 points (53 goals and 47 assists). She will be hard at work with 24 skaters and three goalies vying to make New York's opening night roster.

"I'm hoping I can come in and adjust to the speed and physicality of the league," said Bargman, who expressed how thrilled she is to be in the same training camp as Hartje. "I want to not only show the skill set I have but also my willingness to be flexible and adapt to whatever role I'm needed for with the Sirens."

As for Hartje, she too knows that there are no guarantees as Head Coach Greg Fargo decides who will be in uniform when the Sirens visit TD Place for their season opener against the Charge on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

Hartje, who had six assists for New York over the 2024-25 PWHL campaign, gained confidence as the season progressed and noted that she was pretty happy with her overall play.

"I got a lot of minutes, and it built through the season which showed the growth that I was making and the trust and belief I had in myself," she said. "I really did gain a lot of confidence last year with getting those minutes and playing against the best players in the world."

Hartje has not set any statistical mile markers for herself as she enters her second season.

"I just need to go out there and play my best and the points will come," she continued. "I think there's a lot of emphasis placed on stats -- that's just the nature of hockey -- but I don't think it tells the entire story."

With every team in the now eight-team PWHL capable of defeating one another on any given day, both Hartje and Bargman said work ethic on every shift is of the utmost importance.

"There's so much talent. Everyone in the PWHL is so good so when your line is called to take the ice you have to be ready and bring that energy all the time," Bargman said. "That's the way I approached my play at Yale and that's the way I'm going to approach things with the Sirens."

What will Sirens' hockey look like over the 2025-26 season, and what can fans look forward to when the squad takes the ice in Ottawa and beyond?

"With the draft picks we have coming into training camp, and then thinking about the makeup of the team heading into the season, I think we're going to up the physicality, the speed and also the creativity," Hartje said. "I think fans at the Prudential Center are going to see energy that is unmatched."

Bargman agrees, and added that although she is still on the outside looking in -- as she admittedly needs to prove herself in camp -- she feels there is abundant potential for success.

"You look at all the different players from different leagues and even countries, and see all the different skill sets and mindsets, it's going to create something really big and really special for the Sirens," Bargman said. "Everyone one is going to be focused and excited for what is to come."