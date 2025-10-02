Games to Watch on the Ottawa Charge Schedule

The 2025-26 PWHL season schedule has been released, featuring 30 games for each team, and fans across the league are already circling the must-watch matchups. For Ottawa, whose season starts on November 22nd at home against New York, this year is about building on last season's run to the Finals and proving they can stay in the mix as contenders. Here are some of the key games for the Charge heading into the season.

Chasing Redemption (December 2nd vs Minnesota)

Few games on the calendar will carry as much emotion as Ottawa's first meeting with the defending champions, Minnesota Frost. The Charge's run to the Finals last season ended in heartbreak with an overtime loss in Game 4, a moment that still stings for players and fans alike. Facing the champs again gives Ottawa a chance to measure themselves against the best, while also showing how this year's roster stacks up after a busy offseason of departures and additions.

Familiar Faces (November 26th vs Vancouver)

Speaking of emotions, when Vancouver comes to town on November 26th, it won't just be another game on the schedule. Fans will see several familiar names on the other side, a reminder of the roster turnover the team dealt with this offseason. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer was a foundational player for Ottawa, bringing veteran leadership and stability in the crease, while quickly becoming a fan favourite. Defender Ashton Bell thrived during last year's playoff run paired with Jocelyne Larocque, showcasing her elite skillset, and was a key part of the Charge's success. Forward Tereza Vanišová was the driving force of Ottawa's offence last season, topping the team with 15 goals and 22 points, including the league's first hat trick. These three were key contributors to last year's success and will be missed.

Playoff Payback (January 13th at Montreal)

Last spring, Montreal earned the right to choose their semifinal opponent and selected Ottawa. That decision backfired, as the Charge would go on to win three of four games, surprising both the Victoire and the league, to advance to the Finals. Adding another layer to this rivalry is forward Shiann Darkangelo, who finished third on the team in scoring with 17 points. She signed with Montreal in free agency, and her presence in Montreal's colours, along with the Victoire's desire for redemption, gives this matchup even more drama.

Honourable Mention (December 17th at Seattle)

When Ottawa takes the ice against Seattle, they'll be facing two inaugural team members and a draft pick who never quite found her spot. Aneta Tejralová and Natalie Snodgrass have been in the Nation's Capital since day one, and each will be missed for different reasons. Tejralová was a mainstay on the blueline, shutting down top lines while providing stability and veteran leadership. Snodgrass played a smaller role, but was highly effective in the face-off dot and making key blocks in her own end. Danielle Serdachny, on the other hand, entered the league with all of the expectations of a second-overall pick but never found her rhythm during her lone season in Ottawa. Expect her to be extra motivated facing her former team.

