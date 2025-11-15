Gritty, Aggressive, and Hard to Play Against: The Seattle Torrent Identity Begins to Emerge Out of Training Camp

Chills and goosebumps were plentiful at Kraken Community Iceplex this week, and not just because the air temperature in the rinks is around 50º F. No, this week, those emotions were due to the Seattle Torrent hitting the ice for the first time as a team for its inaugural training camp.

With only three days of camp before the team heads to Vancouver for two pre-season scrimmage games, there was no time to waste. Head coach Steve O’Rourke took that assignment seriously and led three days of intense and efficient practices with skills drills, line rushes, and conditioning.

With nine unsigned players at camp and only four roster slots available, it also meant players trying to earn their spot. For the 23 rostered players, however, it was also three days of getting to know voices, finding chemistry with new teammates, and setting their eyes on the rapidly approaching beginning of the season.

Training Camp Vibes

This isn’t just a new season, but a new city, a new team, a new coaching staff, and an entirely new environment. In some ways, it’s business as usual, but in other ways, it’s so much more.

“Waking up today, I was pretty nervous,” said forward Danielle Serdachny. “It really hit me what was going on- coming into a new city, a new environment, but we have a great group of girls, and I know the season is going to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to playing with new players and meeting new friends, and, overall, just really excited to be here.”

“We stepped into the rink this morning and we’re like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s here. Finally,’” said defender Cayla Barnes. “It feels like it’s been a really long time and a lot of build-up and excitement and we’re just happy to be here.”

“It’s definitely a little overwhelming coming in,” said forward Jenna Buglioni. “Everything is moving very fast. We don’t have a lot of time before we play our first games this upcoming weekend in Vancouver for the exhibition. Just trying to take everything in and get advice as much as I can.”

First Impressions of the Coaching Staff

In watching these practices, it was clear that there was a sense of urgency among the coaching staff to bring the team together and elevate the skill level and intensity. O’Rourke said he puts the focus on players first which was abundantly clear as he was in the midst of every drill, skating with the team.

“He’s [Coach O’Rourke] been great. The whole staff has been great.” Said defender Emily Brown. “He brings a really high intensity to his practices. Everything we’re doing is for a reason and it’s very clear-cut. I’m excited to see what our group does under his leadership.”

“It’s very purposeful and intentional,” said Buglioni. “He just brings so much energy- whether it’s upbeat energy or serous and we need to get this stuff done which we all appreciate. We’re getting a lot of stuff done in a short amount of time. It is a lot. It is a grind. That’s why we love this sport, so he’s been awesome.”

“We’re very lucky with the group we have on the coaching staff. All of them have a lot of energy and so much focus,” said defender Megan Carter. “They keep us in line and they’re skating up and down the ice with us. They’re not just telling us to do things, they’re really with us, alongside us, pushing us to the level they want us to be at and that they believe that we can be at.”

Team Identity

Since the Torrent announced its name and a logo, there has been a lot of conversation about the identity of the team. Training camp was the first time the entire team could be together, on the ice, and start establishing who they truly wanted to be.

“We’re just gritty,” said goaltender Carly Jackson.

“We’re going to be aggressive. I think that’s a word that’s been used a lot and I think that’s what we’re going to be,” said forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis. “All over the ice, in the d-zone, offence and neutral zone. No one will be able to get away from us, that’s for sure.”

“I really liked the way our group hustled out there. I think it’s going to be part of our identity all season and it’s going to be really exciting. Going to be a really tough team to play against,” said forward Hilary Knight.

“I think it’s a lot about just building our culture. What we are wanting to be known [for]- being really hard to play against, things like that,” said defender Mariah Keopple. “It’s really exciting to build something new because you really don’t get that opportunity.”

Players Impressions of Seattle

As players trickled into Seattle over the past few months, weeks, and days, fans have enjoyed seeing them out in the city and community. From Brown enjoying the many beautiful hikes in Washington state to Keopple showing her own fashion line at the Museum of Flight, the diversity of hobbies and skills is endless.

Jackson is particularly passionate about working in the community. When asked about any goals they might have this season, Jackson said, “I really want to make a positive impact in the community and for Seattle. And make people feel like they belong and make the world a better place is another big one.”

They went on to say, “I’m a pretty big advocate for inclusivity and specifically in the queer community and marginalized communities. It’s really important to introduce people to the rink. Let them know and understand that it’s a place they belong. And if you don’t belong- let’s create one.”

Looking Ahead to Puck Drop

Three days is a short time to bring cohesion to a new group, but this team is filled with so much skill and competitive players. “I know other teams are not exactly happy with how the expansion draft went. Got a target on our backs so have to watch out for that, but it’ll be a great challenge for us,” Serdachny said.

Even with the short timeframe lines were beginning to take shape including a consistent top line of Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, and Hilary Knight. That line alone sets the message that ties back to the identity the team is building: gritty; aggressive; and hard to play against.