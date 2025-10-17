PWHL Seattle’s Inaugural Training Camp Invites Include a Seattle Local

As milestones are being celebrated leading up to the inaugural season for PWHL Seattle, October 16 marked another exciting step: the training camp roster. This roster consists of 28 players who will kick off this first ever Seattle training camp at Kraken Community Iceplex on November 11.

Of the 28-player camp roster, 19 are already signed to Seattle for this upcoming season. The additional nine include four unsigned 2025 draftees: Lily Delianedis, forward from Cornell University; Jada Habisch, forward from University of Connecticut; Olivia Wallin, forward from University of Minnesota-Duluth; and Lyndie Lobdell, defender from Penn State University.

The team also invited an additional five players- four undrafted free agents and one from the SDHL. A fun and interesting name on the list is Brooke Bryant. She is a forward previously with the Minnesota Frost where she played 48 games and an additional nine playoff games through two seasons. She had a total of two goals and three assists in both regular seasons.

From the undrafted free agents list, Seattle invited one forward and two defenders to camp. Sydney Langseth is a forward from Minnesota State University. A net-front player, she had a standout 2023-24 season in Minnesota when she played 38 games and had 15 goals and 17 assists. Lily Yovetich, a defender from Northeastern University, most recently had a nine-point season with one goal and eight assists. Emily Zumwinkle, sister to Grace of the Minnesota Frost, is a defender formerly from University of Minnesota. Most recently she was at Ohio State where she played 40 games and had two goals and seven assists.

West Coast PWHL fans, especially those in Seattle, were excited to see Marah Wagner’s name on this invite list. She was born in Seattle where she stayed until grade nine when she moved to BC. She is Sno-King Amateur Hockey alum and has come back to the area to coach girls hockey camps through the association as well. Wagner is a forward who played for Skellefteå AIK in the SDHL during the 2024-25 season. She played 32 regular-season games where she had five goals and nine assists, and three playoff games where she had two goals.

“This training camp is uniquely special because of the expansion process,” said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. “As a new team, we’ll hit the ice looking to quickly establish our identity and gel as a cohesive unit. It will certainly be a competitive camp as we look to solidify our final roster — and we expect high energy from the players as we get our inaugural season preparation underway.”

Seattle and Vancouver will square up in preseason scrimmages on November 15 and November 16 as part of this inaugural training camp. The 23-player roster has to be finalized by November 19 which leaves room for Seattle to add four players to the 19 already signed.