Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore "Strongly Believes" In City's PWHL Potential

Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore does not doubt his city. He sees Halifax not only as a prime destination for events like the PWHL Takeover Tour, but as a viable location for a permanent PWHL franchise.

Halifax certainly responded in kind selling out their first scheduled game in minutes, with their second stop soon to join as sold out.

"The Professional Women’s Hockey League has taken Canada by storm, and I’m thrilled they’ve chosen Halifax as a destination location for some games," said Fillmore.

The league will play both games at Scotiabank Centre, which holds more than 11,000 fans for hockey and lacrosse. Currently the city is home to the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads and NLL's Halifax Thunderbirds who both place at the facility.

"They’ll join our famed sports franchises, like the Mooseheads and the Thunderbirds, in bringing their best to Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax - and I know Haligonians will be out in full force to cheer them on," he added.

"Our bars, restaurants, hotels, and tourism sites will be ready to roll out the welcome mat for people coming to town for the games. And in between games, I hope they take the time to explore all that Halifax has to offer."

Fillmore Feels There's A PWHL Future In Halifax

Beyond the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour, Mayor Fillmore believes there's a future for the league in the city. He sees the viability of Halifax to host a major professional team, and in particular, another women's sports team. This summer the Halifax Tides FC played their inaugural season in the Northern Super League.

"Absolutely I do," he said of seeing a future for the PWHL in Halifax. "Just this year, the Halifax Tides FC launched as our first professional women’s soccer club - and they have been met with excited fans and encouraging support from the business community."

Fillmore pointed to not only the strengths of Halifax's women's hockey scene, but also to the strengths of the city's population of sports fans.

"Halifax alone has four Nova Scotia Female Hockey League teams. The PWHL coming here inspires an entire generation of young athletes."

"I strongly believe that any potential PWHL team here in Halifax would be met with that same enthusiasm," he said.

"And why? Because Halifax is growing by leaps and bounds. More families are choosing this as their home, businesses are investing here, and entrepreneurs are launching bold new ideas every day."

"People are proud to call Halifax their home and are choosing to invest here. And I think that creates a ripe environment for sports fans."

The PWHL will make their first stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia on December 17 as the Montreal Victoire take on the Toronto Sceptres. The league will return to Halifax January 11 with the Ottawa Charge playing the Boston Fleet.