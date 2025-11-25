Italy's Women's Hockey Team Arrives In Montreal For Training, Here's a Look At Their Roster

Team Italy has arrived in Montreal for their four week pre-Olympic training camp. Italy's women's hockey team will train daily at Verdun Auditorium and Centre 21.02 to train, and will also play exhibition games against Concordia University and McGill University.

Italy's roster for the training camp includes several players North American hockey fans may recognize.

On the blueline, 2014 Olympic gold medalist, and 2018 silver medalist and tournament All-Star Laura Fortino will be a key figure on Italy's blueline. Former CWHL champion with the Calgary Inferno Jacquie Pierri is another transplant to Italy's blueline, as is Montreal native Kristen Guerriero, who spent her NCAA years at St. Lawrence. Amie Varano is another dual passport player who captained Sacred Heart at the NCAA level.

They'll be joined by 19-year-old Laura Lobis, 17-year old Maddalena Bedont, who is committed to play for Lindenwood next season, and veteran Franziska Stocker.

In net, University of Guelph all-star Martina Fedel will be counted upon in net. She was the 2024 OUA Goaltender of the Year. University of Calgary alumni Gabriella Durante will also be in camp, as will Elisa Biondi and Margherita Ostoni to fill out Italy's crease.

Up front, Toronto Sceptres reserve Kristin Della Rovere is listed on Italy's camp roster. She'll be joined by Penn State rookie Matilde Fantin, former PHF and NCAA standout Justine Reyes, and former Boston University captain and CWHL player Kayla Tutino.

Rounding out Italy's camp roster at forward will be Rebecca Roccella, Manuela Heidenberger, Anna Caumo, Sara Kaneppele, Marta Mazzocchi, Greta Niccolai, Carola Saletta, Eleonora Bonafini, and Aurora Abatangelo

Not all of Italy's roster will be in attendance at the camp. Reigning SDHL Defender of the Year Nadia Mattivi will remain in Sweden with Lulea. The former Boston University captain and three-time World Championship Division 1B top defender will be a key to Italy's roster.