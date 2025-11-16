Italian National Team Set To Begin Olympic Training Camp And Exhibition Games In Montreal

Italy's national women's hockey team will begin a six week training block in Canada with the team arriving November 23 and 24. It's part of Italy's preparation ahead of hosting the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

The team is under guidance of Montreal Victoire general manager Daniele Sauvageau, who will welcome the team to the Verdun Auditorium and Centre 21.02 to train. They'll also be under the guidance of new head coach Eric Bouchard, who is an assistant with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes. When Italy arrives in Montreal, Bouchard will only spend mornings with Shawinigan before joining the Italian national team in the afternoons and evenings to practice and prepare.

"We'll have a unique opportunity in many ways. First of all, to build even better team chemistry, then we'll have time to work on the details of the game system, the special units, and physical preparation," said national team defender Nadia Mattivi in a translated release. "This camp will give us the chance to experience hockey in a country like Canada, and I'm convinced it will inspire us with great enthusiasm for the Olympics."

Mattivi is a former captain at Boston University, and is the reigning SDHL Defender of the Year. The big defender is currently among the top scorers in Sweden and will be a PWHL target for teams next season.

"In Montreal, we'll be able to work extremely hard on all the details that will help us make a difference when it really matters, which is in February," said Italy's Franziska Stocker. "It will also be important for strengthening the group; we can't wait."

According to Bouchard, the camp in Montreal will be crucial for his team to find their rhythm, implement systems, and build chemistry.

"Communication, movement on the ice, and the ability to analyze the available options: these are some of the details we'll focus on," said Bouchard in an interview. "I want to build a solid structure, aiming to have a group in the best physical shape possible. During our time in Canada, we'll play several friendlies against university teams from Montreal and the surrounding area, so as to create situations that can challenge us like they would at the Olympics."

While in Montreal, Team Italy will play several exhibition games against U Sports teams.

They'll face Concordia University, a perennial powerhouse on December 13 at Verdun Auditorium.

After their first month in Canada, Italy will return home for a holiday break before returning to Montreal for another round of training and exhibition games. Italy will also face McGill University January 8 at McConnell Arena.