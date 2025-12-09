The Keys To The Boston Fleet’s Strong Start

Something special is happening in Boston–not the team tossing sailor hats into the crowd.

However, that deserves recognition, but rather the fact that the Boston Fleet is heading into the International Break with a perfect 4-0-0-0 record. ​

They are off to their best start yet, and remain the only undefeated team in the PWHL. ​

5,338 people headed to Agganis Arena on Sunday afternoon to watch history be made. ​

What's contributing to the success? There is no one answer.

The offseason additions have paid off early, as a new winning identity has been formed in Boston.

​The Fleet have new leadership under head coach Kris Sparre; their draft picks are performing early and the team is thriving under new captain Megan Keller. ​

Coaching ​

Kris Sparre is undefeated as a head coach. ​In Sparre’s first press conference, the former AHL assistant coach laid out his plans for the team. ​

“I look forward to building a program that is capable of contending for a championship every season,” Sparre said. ​

Well, just four games into the season, he has not only built a team that looks like a championship contender, but a team that currently dominates the league. ​

The team’s success hinges on a group mentality: during training camp, neither returners nor draft picks were safe, as Sparre made it clear that every player on the ice contribute productively. ​

Speaking of every player being able to produce, the Fleet currently have 13 players who have tallied at least one point this season.​

Rookies

​The Fleet team saw several changes in the offseason. The biggest addition has been the rookies.

The Fleet have five rookies, four of whom have played all four games, and two of whom have at least one point early on. ​

Abby Newhook has been a star for the Fleet. The rookie is on a three-goal streak, having scored in every game except the home opener. Her navigation around the defenders and stick skills have fit seamlessly into the Fleet’s offense. ​

Another rookie who has stood out is Haley Winn. There is no debating she is a top defender, not among rookies, but rather in the entire league. Winn got her first assist on Sunday afternoon, after three point-less games. ​Winn has earned a position on the blueline alongside Captain Megan Keller, forming a defensive duo that has proven difficult for opponents to break. ​

Captain Keller

Keller has anchored the blue line with poise in her first season as captain. Keller has both shut down top opposing forwards and joined the rush to contribute offensively. Her presence brings stability and leadership to the Fleet. ​

Alina Muller and Jaime Lee Rattray assist Keller in leading the team.

The three leaders have all seen early production on the ice. ​This season, Muller has three points, and Lee-Rattray has three as well. Keller has two goals and two assists, leading the team in points [4]. ​

Goaltending

Goaltender Aerin Frankel has faced 98 shots this season, but has only allowed two goals. Frankel has had two shutouts in the first four games. ​The Boston Fleet have always had elite goaltending with Frankel in net. However, the support around her, combined with an elite early performance, has made Frankel the best goaltender in the league in the first four games.

​Frankel has acted as the Fleet’s steadying force, confidently directing defenders and reading plays to keep the team focused and in control during tense moments. Her leadership has been vital in navigating the Fleet to victory after victory. ​

Sustainability ​

Is this style of play and winning sustainable?

The way this team is playing trends towards yes. The distribution of skill throughout the lines indicates that everyone is carrying a similar workload.

The league is also taking several breaks, which can benefit the team in terms of recovery time. That said, a stoppage of play could negatively impact momentum, as it has in prior years. ​

Can the Fleet win every game?

Realistically, that isn’t going to happen (or at least probably won’t). The team will eventually drop a game, but how they recover will speak volumes about the sustainability of their style.

As of now, the dynamic and inner workings of this team are working like a well-oiled machine. ​

The Boston Fleet will now take a ten-day break for the international tournament. They will return to play on December 18th.