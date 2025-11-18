New York Sirens Sign Casey O'Brien And Remaining Draft Picks

The New York Sirens have signed the remainder of their 2025 PWHL Draft picks including third overall pick Casey O'Brien.

“We are proud to officially welcome Casey O’Brien to the New York Sirens,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “Casey brings elite hockey IQ – a sixth sense to create, connect plays, and make everyone around her more dangerous. Exceptional in the faceoff circle and at playing the puck in all 360 degrees, she turns every teammate into an option with her vision and awareness. A multiple individual award winner, championship team player, and former captain, Casey has a true champion’s DNA and the talent to become one of the top American forwards in the league. Her skill, leadership, and presence make our team stronger every single day.”

“I’m excited to officially be a part of the team and to be able to focus on what’s most important; hockey,” said O’Brien. “Our youth, speed and skill should translate into an exciting brand of hockey. As our on and off ice chemistry develops, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

Alongside O'Brien, the Sirens have also inked picks Anna Bargman, Maddi Wheeler, and Kaley Doyle. All deals were one-year contracts.

New York's roster is now final after releasing free agent invites Kira Juodikis and Alexis Paddington from try outs.

The New York Sirens this offseason signed six players to contract extensions including captain Micah Zandee-Hart, Maja Nylen Persson, Jaime Boubonnais, Kayle Osborne, Sarah Fillier, and Allyson Simpson.