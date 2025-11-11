Once a Takeover Tour Stop, Seattle's New Team Takes the Torrent to New Markets

January 5 marked a special day in Seattle when Boston and Montreal battled in front of over twelve thousand people. Those in attendance came to Climate Pledge Arena with the hope that Seattle would soon have its own team. That hope became a reality when the Seattle Torrent became one of the first two expansion teams in the league.

Milestone after milestone have been marked, including the season schedule. However, that schedule had four games listed without locations and keen fans had one thought in mind: The Takeover Tour.

On November 10, the PWHL announced that the Takeover Tour for the 2025-26 season would expand to 16 neutral-site games with Seattle playing four of those games. Over the course of 112 days, from December 17, 2025 through April 7, 2026, these 16 games will be a way to showcase the PWHL to new markets. While these markets may have NHL presence, experiencing the PWHL is a proven way to test the waters for new expansion locations.

Seattle will have two home games during their tour. The first of their Takeover Tour home games is January 25, 2026 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes at Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The second home game for the Torrent is March 25, 2026 against the New York Sirens at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Seattle’s first Takeover Tour game, and an away game, is December 28, 2025 versus New York at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The second stop, also an away game, comes right after the new year on January 3, 2026 versus Toronto. This game will take place at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON.

Players from Seattle have discussed the importance of these Takeover Tour games citing the way that local markets rally around their local players, how incredible it is to play in these large arenas, and how special it is to engage with fans interested in the PWHL or unfamiliar with it.

There are five cities with two games coming to their markets: Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, and Halifax. Are these at the top of the next expansion team list? If so, it will be particularly fun to watch Seattle play in Denver and Chicago and hopefully pack the house.

Presales for these games start on November 13 with ticket sales to the general public opening November 14 at 10 a.m. local time in host cities.