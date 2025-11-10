PWHL Unveils 2025-26 Takeover Tour Dates Including Multiple Stops In Five Markets

The PWHL has filled in a significant portion of their 2025-26 schedule, announcing 16 new stops on the PWHL Takeover Tour.

The tour will open December 17 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and this season will play in eight Canadian markets, and five American cities making multiple stops in Chicago, Detroit, and Denver.

“Season Two’s PWHL Takeover Tour was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three.”

Notably the PWHL Takeover Tour will make multiple stops in Detroit featuring games between Vancouver and Boston on January 3, 2026, and another between New York and Montreal on March 28, 2026.

Detroit will be hosting their third and fourth PWHL games, having broken the American attendance record in consecutive seasons.

Denver, Colorado, who briefly held the American attendance record last season, will also host a pair of games this year on January 25 between Seattle and Vancouver, and March 15 hosting New York and Minnesota.

A third city, Chicago, which is believed to be a frontrunner for PWHL expansion, will also host a pair of games on December 21, 2025 between Ottawa and Minnesota, and again March 25 between New York and Seattle. Those games will be held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Rounding out the American side of the tour will be games in Dallas, Texas on December 28 between Seattle and New York, and the league's first trip to Washington, DC January 18 featuring a match up between Montreal and New York.

On the Canadian side of the tour the PWHL will make stops in Halifax, followed by Edmonton (December 27), Hamilton (January 3), a second in Halifax (January 11), Quebec City (January 11), Winnipeg (March 22), Calgary (April 1), and the tour finale on April 4 back in Edmonton.

Full 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Schedule