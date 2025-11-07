One Burning Camp Question For Each Of The PWHL's Eight Teams

Training camps open today across the PWHL with national team players still overseas competing at the Lidl Hockey Games in Sweden, Deutschland Cup in Germany, and on North American soil as well at the Rivalry Series.

PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver will take to the ice for their first formal skates as teams although members of both rosters have been in their markets for weeks working together to prepare.

With the addition of the West Coast expansion teams, only days before preseason games in Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, and New Jersey, and a November 21 regular season start date looming, and it's clear teams have a lot to figure out in a very short time.

Here's a look at one burning camp question for each PWHL team.

Boston Fleet

Who will score for Boston? There's no easy answer to this question. Beyond Alina Muller and Susanna Tapani, the Fleet are wildly undergunned up front. Do the Fleet pair their top two forwards in hopes of something special, or spread the love? Shifting Muller back to her natural position at center could be the key to rekindling her chemistry with Chloe Aurard. But Boston will be looking for a rookie like Ella Huber, and perhaps Olivia Mobley to play a top six role. They'll also hope Shay Maloney can take another step, or a player like Sophie Shirley or Theresa Schafzahl finally hits their groove. Or that one of their two-way contributors like newcomer Liz Schepers can make the jump.

There's so much uncertainty in it all for Boston. Expect the Fleet to encourage Megan Keller and Haley Winn to run wild and free from the back end, because offense won't come easy for the Fleet. Camp will be crucial in finding a top line.

Minnesota Frost

Who will replace Michela Cava? They iced various iterations of a top line, but it's hard to ignore the chemistry and success of Michela Cava alongside Taylor Heise and Kendall Coyne Schofield. The Frost are in one of the better spots among the original six (although their blueline looks porous). Grace Zumwinkle has taken her turns on the line, and she's likely going to get chances there again this season. At this moment, it's either Zumwinkle or rookie Abby Hustler, who both play a power forward game. Ken Klee could try a bigger shuffle, but why mess with a good thing. Whoever doesn't land beside Heise and Coyne Schofield will "fall" to Minnesota's second line with Britta Curl-Salemme and Kelly Pannek.

Montreal Victoire

This question could be multiple choice. Who will be left off Montreal's opening night roster? Is it a) Maya Labad, b) Skylar Irving, c) Dara Grieg, d) More than one of the above. The likely answer is d).

Although the Victoire haven't signed second round pick Natalie Mlynkova, yet, it's inevitable. With Mlynkova inked, it will give Montreal 12 forwards. Considering most teams in the PWHL choose to carry 13 forwards, it means two of Labad, Irving, and Greig are unlikely to be on Montreal's opening night roster. Montreal also has free agent invites Audrey-Anne Veillette and Claire Vekich in camp.

If Montreal's trends are to be considered, Skylar Irving likely has the inside edge at making Montreal's roster. Montreal has shown they're unafraid to move a veteran to reserve as they did with Gabrielle David, and they have a history of making local products, like Labad, reserves as well.

New York Sirens

Who plays down the middle? Sarah Fillier could be shifted back to the middle of the ice, but she spent all of last season on the wing, and tied for the league lead in scoring as a rookie. It could mean New York gives their top two lines to the first and third overall picks in this year's draft in Kristyna Kaltounkova and Casey O'Brien. Kristin O'Neill is the other option, but with New York's lack of scoring depth on the wing, an issue that was exasperated by Makenna Webster's choice to purse field hockey this season with Team USA. The good news is for New York that almost every player that will land in their top six is versatile enough to shift from the middle to the wing and back at ease.

Ottawa Charge

Did their gambles pay off? Until Ottawa starts putting it all on the ice together, there's no way to know if their offseason gambles paid off. Ottawa gambled at the draft selecting Russian forwards Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova. They gambled in their bet that Elizabeth Giguere can come in and produce. They gambled signing Emma Bergesen as their lone free agency move on the back end. All of these moves come with significant risk, but all come with a significant pay off. Ottawa has a second wave of high upside players coming in as free agent invites including Alexandra Huszak, Vita Poniatovskaia, and Kathryn Reilly, as well as veteran Alexa Vasko who won't be handing over her roster spot without a fight. Ottawa will get a good idea of how their bets are going to pay in the first few days of camp.

Seattle Torrent

How quickly can chemistry form? Seattle's top six might be the most skilled in the PWHL, period. If you dropped the names of Hilary Knight, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, Danielle Serdachny, Jessie Eldridge, and Julia Gosling in a hat and drew at random, you could not come up with a bad combination. But finding the best combinations might take time. With any luck, Seattle might get some pre-built chemistry out of Knight and Carpenter with USA, Knight and Bilka from national teams and Boston, or Carpenter and Eldridge from New York. There are going to be some defensive groups in the PWHL that are given nightmares by this top six.

Toronto Sceptres

Who wins the start on opening night? After abandoning Kristen Campbell as their starter, Toronto is going with a tandem. That doesn't mean one or the other won't emerge as the clear starter, and both Elaine Chuli and Raygan Kirk will want to be that goalie. Toronto hopes it's a good situation that brings the best out of both. That healthy competition will begin at camp with one goalie hoping to win the opening night start, and keep the crease from there.

Vancouver

Who will be Vancouver's reserves? It's a relatively mundane question, but Vancouver has 13 forwards, seven defenders, and two goalies under contract. Their roster is in essence complete. Kimberly Newell is the likely frontrunner for their third goalie position, and then it's a question of who will take their reserve spots. Draft pick Chanreet Bassi is a leading contender. Katie Chan has played well in Europe, but will she be willing to give us a roster spot overseas for a chance at a call up in the PWHL?