Women's Hockey Roundtable
1,285 Members•7,269 Posts
Preseason PWHL Power Rankings: Victoire And Goldeneyes Fighting It Out At The Top
Detroit Clutch head coach Josh Sciba discusses putting Daryl Watts at center
PWHL
PWHL
Nov 27, 2026 5:31 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 5:31 PM
The PWHL regular season is now only days away, and heading into the season, the Montreal Victoire and Vancouver Goldneyes look like the teams to beat in the Eastern and Western Conferences respectively.
Only two games remain in the PWHL preseason, both between the Seattle Torrent and San Jose Sea Lions.
Here are The Hockey News' first Power Rankings for the 2026-27 PWHL season.
1. Montreal Victoire
There are still questions about their blueline, but everything looks to be coming together in Montreal where their new additions like Petra Nieminen, Emma Maltais, and Jessie Eldridge have shown this team will have layers of attack, and many ways they can win.
2. Vancouver Goldeneyes
Forget their depth up front, will anyone be able to slow down KK Harvey and Sophie Jaques on the blueline? It's a scary thought. It will be interesting to see Kristen Campbell claiming a starting role again for the first time since her days in Toronto. If they get her back to inaugural season form, Vancouver is an instant contender.
Related stories
3. Hamilton Havoc
Will they go through the expansion growing pains? Probably. Do they have some veterans who are well placed in roles that fit with a staff that understands the PWHL? Definitely. No other expansion team was built to sustain the depth of the Eastern Conference, and it's still going to be a challenge for the Havoc.
4. New York Sirens
Is this the year? Could this be the year? You'd be hard pressed to find a team with more balance and depth on their blueline, and forward group. If Sarah Fillier, Casey O'Brien, and Kristyna Kaltounkova get even a modicum of secondary scoring support, this team looks good. The real question is, do they have the goaltending?
5. Ottawa Charge
Nobody should be writing off a third consecutive trip to the Walter Cup finals for Ottawa. They have two well balanced scoring lines that lack some of the individual star power, but make up for it in experience and depth. They'll also have one of the better third lines in the league, and have a blueline that is probably going to get stronger. And then there's Gwyneth Philips, who Ottawa should hire bodyguards to stand at her posts.
6. Minnesota Frost
Minnesota finds ways to win because they're always in your face and they never give up. Taylor Fox could be the best forward in the league this season, and as long as Minnesota can find a way to fill out their top two lines with enough skill to surround Fox, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle, this is still a playoff team. Is their blueline weaker? Yes. Will they rely more heavily on Maddie Rooney with no tandem in place? Yes. But the Frost will be fine.
7. Toronto Sceptres
Not reading too much into preseason, but the Sceptres looked, motivated. With so many roster spots up for grabs in Toronto, they played with pace, and looked like a more cohesive group. Kirsten Simms is going to be a focal point, and things will only get harder for her when she's facing top pairing defenders, but she looks ready. Raygan Kirk is the key in net, and Toronto has defensivee depth.
8. Boston Fleet
A lot of PWHL calibre players, but not much flash. Last year Megan Keller, Haley Winn, Aerin Frankel, and Alina Muller drove this team forward, They'll have to do it again without Muller who is now with Hamilton, among others who helped the Fleet produce. It's going to be by committee scoring, and a protect Frankel at all costs mentality.
9. Seattle Torrent
They lost a lot, but don't count this team out. We'll get a better sense of where they're at once they play their preseason games, but there's a lot to like about Seattle's forward group this season. They have a thin blueline, and are resting a lot on Hannah Murphy in net, but Seattle actually looks like they could be a better team than last season due to the mix they have.
10. Las Vegas Vanguards
Do not count out the young and exciting Vanguards. They have veterans like Erin Ambrose, Hayley Scamurra, and Maureen Murphy who will help this team along, but they also have their exciting core of young players from Tessa Janecke to Lacey Eden, Issy Wunder to Kendall Cooper, and it was all their opponents could do to handle that group early. Their defensive breakdown against Vancouver in the preseason is something to learn from.
11. Detroit Clutch
No team was hyped more for big name signings, and no team has more to prove that the build worked than Detroit. Losing Britta Curl-Salemme for the season was a massive hit because it leaves Detroit without a top line center, and no matter who they shift into the middle, it will also hurt them on the wing. Goaltending remains to be proved, and while they have pro depth on the blueline, finding a top pairing is in progress. Seeing them cut their third pick in the draft already raises more alarms that this build didn't come together as hoped early, but that doesn't mean the Clutch won't finish well up the Western Conference when it's all said and done.
12. San Jose Sea Lions
The more you watch the rest of the league, the more hope starts to find cracks to crawl into the conversation surrounding the Sea Lions. The morale and cohesion on the roster has been touted at every turn. The team has plenty of upside, and is certainly going to be a team that never quits given their youthful exuberance. Can they score? Do they have the defensive depth? Will Tia Chan and Sandra Abstreiter be enough in net? Last year, this team would have been demolished. This year with the depth across the league changing, if their early chemistry translates into game action, it's been proven how important chemistry and locker room cohesion is to success in this league.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy