No team was hyped more for big name signings, and no team has more to prove that the build worked than Detroit. Losing Britta Curl-Salemme for the season was a massive hit because it leaves Detroit without a top line center, and no matter who they shift into the middle, it will also hurt them on the wing. Goaltending remains to be proved, and while they have pro depth on the blueline, finding a top pairing is in progress. Seeing them cut their third pick in the draft already raises more alarms that this build didn't come together as hoped early, but that doesn't mean the Clutch won't finish well up the Western Conference when it's all said and done.