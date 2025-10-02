PWHL Vancouver Set for Historic Home Opener Against Seattle on Nov. 21

The countdown is officially on for PWHL Vancouver’s debut at the Pacific Coliseum. The expansion franchise will play its inaugural home opener on Friday, Nov. 21, hosting fellow newcomer PWHL Seattle in the first of 13 regular-season games at the historic East Vancouver arena.

The matchup against Seattle is more than just an early-season test; it’s a landmark night for both teams as they enter the league together in its third year. For Vancouver, the opener marks the first chance to showcase its roster in front of a home crowd, led by local forward Jenn Gardiner, who called the moment “the honour of a lifetime.”

“It’s truly special to be starting our season at home in the Pacific Coliseum,” Gardiner said. “As a little girl, I dreamed of this moment, and I can’t wait to live it with my teammates and the fans.”

The Nov. 21 opener is part of an opening-day doubleheader that launches the 2025–26 Professional Women’s Hockey League season. Vancouver’s full 30-game schedule includes marquee home matchups with established powerhouses, including visits from the Montréal Victoire (Dec. 20), Toronto Sceptres (Jan. 22, Mar. 1), and the reigning Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost (Mar. 21, Apr. 25).

The season will also pause for two international breaks, including the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, where several Vancouver players are expected to represent their countries.

With two Pacific Northwest franchises joining the league, the Vancouver–Seattle rivalry figures to become a fixture of the PWHL’s landscape. For now, all eyes are on Nov. 21, when professional women’s hockey officially takes flight in Vancouver.