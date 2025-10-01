The 2025–26 PWHL Season Schedule Has Officially Been Released — Here Are 5 PWHL Vancouver Games You Can’t Miss

The PWHL has just released their 2025–26 season schedule, which means PWHL Vancouver fans are one step closer to watching their team take to the ice for their inaugural season.

“It’s truly special to be starting our season at home in the Pacific Coliseum. As a little girl, I dreamed of this moment, and I can’t wait to live it with my teammates and the fans on November 21,” said PWHL Vancouver forward Jenn Gardiner.

“Over the past few months, we’ve connected with so many incredible fans, and seeing the arena filled on game day will make it a season opener to remember forever. Vancouver has always been home, and it’s the honour of a lifetime to represent this city. The passion, excitement and support we’ve felt from the community fills me with gratitude and honestly gives me chills. Together, let’s make the Coliseum the loudest rink in the league. Let’s go, Vancouver!”

With all of the hype surrounding the team’s inaugural season, every game will be a can’t-miss for the fans in Vancouver — but these five picks are some you’ll definitely want a seat in the arena for.

Home-Opener On Opening Night

It’s the game every fan wants to be in the building for (aside from their first playoff game). There’s no telling what the team will look like on the ice, but off the ice, you can bet that this will be a special game for both the fans and the players. It’s not often that you can be part of an organization’s roots, and these players don’t take that responsibility lightly. The bond between the players and the fans has already sprouted — what a treat it will be to see it blossom on Friday, November 21, at 7pm ET versus Seattle.

First Vancouver/Seattle Game

With both of this year’s expansion teams being located on the west coast, many fans are certain that a rivalry will end up brewing between the inaugural Vancouver and Seattle teams. Luckily, fans won't need to wait long as the first match up between expansion teams will also be their season opener. While their rivalry may not be instantaneous, it wouldn’t be surprising for these two teams to hate each others’ guts by their third match of the season. The best part? Both teams are super-powered and each likely to contend this year, so any rivalry that brews could extend deep into the postseason.

First Away-Game

Vancouver’s home-opener is definitely the most anticipated game of the season, but one match that fans should keep an eye out for is the team’s first away game. For non-Vancouver and Seattle fans around the league, these two expansion teams have been the cause of lots of heartbreak. On November 26, fans in Ottawa will get the first look at PWHL Vancouver for a 4pm PT puck drop. It will be a return of players like Ashton Bell, Tereza Vanisova, and Emerance Maschmeyer. On the ice, it’ll be interesting to see how Vancouver takes to playing their first away game (in a former home-arena for some players). Off the ice, it’ll be intriguing to see how fans receive an expansion team that is chock-ful of high-end talent, done-so at the cost of some of their successes. Because of this, PWHL Vancouver and Seattle may end up being some of the biggest villains in the league.

First Game Against The Minnesota Frost

On the ice, a game to keep an eye out for is December 27, which is Vancouver’s first game against the defending Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost. Minnesota is the only PWHL team to have claimed a championship and have now done it twice. For a new team such as Vancouver, a game like this will be a good measure for what it takes to win a Walter Cup. This could also be another notable moment for PWHL Vancouver as the time and location is to be announced, which could be a stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour.

First Game @ Toronto Sceptres

Every first game at another team’s home-arena will be a homecoming for PWHL Vancouver players, but none more-so than their first trip to Toronto. Four former Sceptres are currently projected to make Vancouver’s roster, including Ontario-local Sarah Nurse. The Canadian hockey icon will be making her return to Toronto during this game and will be joined by ex-Sceptres Hannah Miller, Izzy Daniel, and Kristen Campbell. It's still uncertain when that will be because Vancouver is scheduled to visit Toronto January 17, but the venue and time is TBA. It could be a PWHL Takeover stop, or it could be the Battle on Bay Street.

PWHL Vancouver’s Full 2025–26 Schedule