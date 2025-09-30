Report: Next PWHL Expansion Could Be Four Teams In Time For 2026-27

The PWHL will grow from six to eight teams this season with the addition of expansion franchises in Vancouver and Seattle.

It brings the PWHL to the West Coast for the first time after launching six inaugural franchises in Boston, New York, Minnesota, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal in 2024.

According to a report today from David Pagnotta, Editor-In-Chief of The Fourth Period, the next round of PWHL could be bigger than most expected, and sooner.

Pagnotta posted on X that "as many as 4 new markets in the next wave, which may come as early as the 2026-27 season" could be in store for the PWHL.

The report comes only a week after PWHL executive board member Stan Kasten was quoted as saying the PWHL is "going to be adding more teams much sooner than other people thought because the demand is there, the players are there.”

The PWHL has test driven markets across North America through their Takeover Tour with large crowds in markets like Quebec City, who recently renewed their public campaign for a PWHL Expansion team, as well as Edmonton, Denver, and Detroit.