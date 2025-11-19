Sceptres Sign Newly Acquired Defender Ella Shelton To An Extension

The Toronto Sceptres are hoping to keep Ella Shelton in 'the six' beyond this season after signing her to a one-year extension through the 2026-27 PWHL season. Shelton was acquired by Toronto at the PWHL Draft in exchange for a first and fourth round pick from the New York Sirens.

Locking in Shelton for another season keeps her a member of the Sceptres as Shelton was on an expiring three-year deal.

“Signing Ella was a priority for us,” said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. “We value the impact she brings both on and off the ice, and her values align perfectly with what we’re striving to build — a strong culture, a relentless growth mindset, and a competitive edge rooted in a true winning mentality.”

Shelton joins a goup in Toronto where there's significant familiarity playing not only with several Canadian national teammates, but also for Canada's national team brass in Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan.

“I’m really excited about my extension! Talking with Gina and talking with my agent, I think it’s been a really great fit since day one of being here,” Shelton said. “Everyone’s been super excited, the staff has expressed how happy they are to have me in this market, and the players are too – it feels really homey and it feels really good. It makes me want to go out and win a Walter Cup with this group – more than once.”

The Sceptres open the regular season on Friday night in Minnesota against the defending champion Frost, followed by the team’s home opener next Saturday, November 29 at 2 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum against the Boston Fleet.