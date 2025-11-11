Sceptres Will Play in Two Stops of the PWHL Takeover Tour

The PWHL announced dates and locations for the Takeover Tour for the 25-26 season. The Toronto Sceptres will be participating in three of the stops. Expanding to 16 games from last year's nine, the Tour has been a huge success, drawing fans in cities where the league is considering expanding, or just adding to their fanbase.

The 16 games will be played over a span of 112 days, beginning Dec. 17, 2025, through Apr. 7, 2026, predominantly at venues that are homes to NHL teams. All eight PWHL teams will participate in at least three games.

First on the schedule for the Sceptres will be a matchup against the Victoire in Halifax, NS on December 17. The team has strong Nova Scotia ties, with captain Blayre Turnbull hailing from the province, as well as coach Troy Ryan and assistant captain Allie Munroe. Halifax is thought to be a strong candidate for expansion, and a second stop is planned in January as well. Scotiabank Centre has a capacity of 10,000, which should make for a packed house.

Next up is a stop in Hamilton on January 3 versus the Seattle Torrent. A Saturday afternoon game, this one will definitely bring out some Sceptres fans and shows that the PWHL might be exploring whether this market could work. Hamilton's TD Coliseum holds roughly 17,000 people and could be an intriguing location for a team.

Finally, on April 1, Toronto will face off against Ottawa at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The Sceptres played last season in Edmonton, and will help test the waters in Calgary.