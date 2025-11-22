Seattle Torrent Have A Lot To Build On After Opening Loss

The Pacific Coliseum is the first and only arena where a PWHL team is the primary resident and, last night, Vancouver and Seattle fans alike sold out that venue for the season opener between the two expansion teams. While the Torrent lost this inaugural game, they still notched a point as that loss came in overtime with a final score of 4-3.

A Lot to Like Despite the Loss

There was a lot to like from Seattle despite the loss, and a lot of milestones to celebrate.

Julia Gosling had the first-ever goal in Torrent history, forever writing her name in Torrent record books. The goal, first of the night, came at 14:40 into the first, and was assisted by Anna Wilgren and Alex Carpenter. Gosling also went on to have the second goal in Torrent history to put the team up 2-1 in the final minute of the first. That goal was assisted by captain Hilary Knight, who became the 17th player in PWHL history to have 20 career assists.

“I was super pumped to get one in. We were working really hard that period and battling our line, and then to get one in and realize it was the first Torrent goal was super special,” said Gosling. “It’s so fun playing with this group. We had a blast that game even though we got the loss.”

The team broke up the Training Camp top line of Hannah Bilka, Carpenter, Hilary Knight which turned out to be an efficient way to distribute the strength of this top-heavy team. Bilka, Danielle Serdachny, and Jessie Eldridge took that top line with Gosling, Carpenter, and Knight on the second.

The top line each had over 19 minutes of ice time and three shots on goal for Eldridge and Serdachny, and two for Bilka. One of those shots turned into a goal for Bilka at 13:47 into the third giving the Torrent the lead. This line became more commanding of the ice as the game went on and will be fun to watch gel together even further.

Corinne Schroeder saved 23 of 27 shots and looked extremely solid through many key moments. As the Goldeneyes tried to tie it up in the third, they desperately shot on Schroeder who had her head on a swivel despite letting in that game tying goal.

Post-Game Thoughts

With physicality being a trait the Torrent very much want to embrace, Wilgren taking a hooking penalty less than two minutes into the game wasn’t a complete surprise. Jenna Buglioni would take an illegal body checking penalty just under five minutes later, and Emily Brown had an interference penalty just under ten minutes into the second.

The Torrent successfully killed off all three penalties. Head coach, Steve O’Rourke, said on the subject after the game, “For us, that’s going to be a trademark. General Manager Meghan Turner has put together a good-sized team and we’re going to come out, play physical and grind some games out. Overall, we want an identity that’s hard to play against. I thought we established that tonight.”

This was an historic night for the PWHL as the two newest teams faced off, but also for the Pacific Northwest specifically. When asked about the importance of this game, Knight said, “This one's obviously special to have women's pro hockey in the Pacific Northwest. It's just outstanding. And we're really excited to be a part of this inaugural season in Seattle and really set the pace at the tone and be a part of a deep women's sports legacy in the Seattle area.”

Knight continued, “So whenever there's an opportunity to have a big game, it's phenomenal to have 15,000 plus fans in the stands cheering you, booing you. It doesn't matter. It's a testament to the work that we're putting in, day in and day out. And These games are really tight and competitive, and the fans should be in for a ride for the season.”

Looking Ahead

Even though it was Vancouver who snuck the game-winning goal past Schroeder to win it for the Goldeneyes in overtime, Seattle fans have much to look forward to this season. The gravity of the first ever game, followed by the home opener, will settle and the team will continue to build upon the cohesion fans saw glimpses of Friday night.

That home opener takes place Friday, November 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle with a 1 p.m. PST start time. Fans have a chance to break the current attendance record of 14,958, set in Friday’s season-opener.