Vegas Bringing The Pieces Together With A Youthful Core And Veteran Leadership
Sydney Healey of the Vegas Vanguards at training camp
Nov 28, 2026 5:34 PM
The Vegas Vanguards continue to sign players adding to their young core, but it's one that's being guided by their veteran leaders as the expansion team looks to their rapidly approaching inaugural game.
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