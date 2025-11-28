Why Brianne Jenner Remains Ottawa's Offensive Catalyst

Brianne Jenner's start to the season couldn't have been more different from one game to the next. After a tough opening night against the New York Sirens where she was limited by her role and matchups, Jenner found new life centring the second line in game two. That change helped to unlock her playmaking and scoring abilities, showing just how valuable the right lineup adjustments and chemistry are to a team's success.

As captain of the Ottawa Charge, Jenner's leadership role means her performance sets the tone for the entire team, making her early season bounce back even more important. When Jenner is at her best, the Charge benefit from her skill and ability to generate plays on the fly.

The Shift

In the home opener against New York, Jenner played right wing on the top line with Kateřina Mrázová and Fanuza Kadirova. While wing isn't new territory for her, matching up against New York's top line forced Jenner into a defence-first role, limiting her natural playmaking instincts. The result was a minus-3 rating on the night and what looked like continued struggles from a challenging 2024-25 season.

For game two, Jenner shifted to centre the second line between Anna Meixner and Rebecca Leslie. The chemistry was immediate, specifically with Leslie, her former CWHL teammate. Both of Jenner's linemates in this game have been strong this season after showcasing their skill level in the 2024-25 postseason, establishing themselves as two of the team's best forwards. With their speed and aggressive play, Jenner was freed up for high-danger scoring chances, and she made the most of them with two goals and two assists in the win over the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

Jenner's move to centre was impactful not only in her personal stats but also in how it energized the Ottawa Charge's offence. The Meixner-Jenner-Leslie line's six point night led the way to ensuring a bounce back win in front of the home crowd.

By the Numbers

Jenner would be the first to admit that the 2024-25 season was not her best. She finished 27th in league scoring through 28 regular season games, dropping five points from the season prior where she finished sixth in 24 games. Her face-off winning percentage also dropped from 54.3% to 45.6%, and her shooting percentage dipped from 11.5 to 10.3. That being said, Jenner is far from being the only top-tier hockey player who saw her production dip from one season to the next.

Hilary Knight, in her first season with then-PWHL Boston, started her PWHL career with 11 points and a 7.1 shooting percentage over 24 games, ranking 31st in the league. One season later in 28 games, Knight topped the leaderboard with 29 points and improved her shooting percentage dramatically to 13.5.

Looking through this lens offers perspective: one season is not a trend, nor is it a sign of concern.

Jenner's Career Consistency

Over her professional career, Jenner has averaged roughly 1.25 points per game, according to EliteProspects. Even against top international competition, she sits just under a point per game at 0.95. Viewed together, those numbers show how consistent she has been as a scorer and they make her early season rebound in Ottawa feel more like a return to form than a surprise.

The Final Verdict

It is only one game, but shows that Jenner can still drive offence at an elite level. If she is able to build off this momentum, and every indication from throughout her career says she can, the Ottawa Charge will have found the piece they were missing from last season. For a captain who came within a goal of hoisting the Walter Cup last season, motivation to win is a powerful motivator.