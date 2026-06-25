Sydney Morrow Wants To Bring Her Own Flair To Seattle

“There's so many defenders in the league that I respect and I try and play like. Going into training camp and joining the team, I also just want to bring my own flair and not try and be somebody else even like the players that are my role models and that I embody,” said Morrow. “I think a difference-maker about me is some of my offensive instincts are different and my ability to be creative on the blue line, make plays, take risks. Cayla Barnes is definitely an inspiration of mine. She's so talented, so there's definitely a lot of aspects from her game that I look up to, but just being my own self and trying to like carve my own path once I get to Seattle.”