Sydney Morrow Wants To Bring Her Own Flair To Seattle

The Seattle Torrent selected University of Minnesota defender Sydney Morrow at pick 14 in the second round of the 2026 Entry Draft.
In the second round of the 2026 Entry Draft, and at pick 14, the Seattle Torrent selected defender Sydney Morrow. Another University of Minnesota alum, Morrow seems the perfect fit for a team looking to be more physical in the next season.
She’ll join fellow Gophers Abbey Murphy, the second overall draft pick, but also returning Torrent player Emily Brown. When asked about playing with Abbey Murphy, Morrow said, “It's great. Somebody that I lived with in the past and super familiar with and just have that on-ice chemistry.”
Additionally, she spent a season at Colgate with newly re-signed Torrent players Danielle Serdachny, and Hannah Murphy. “A few Colgate players that I've played with as well in Hannah Murphy and Danielle Serdachny so reuniting with them as well.” Morrow said. “I'm super excited and especially Dachs [Serdachny]. When I got to play with her at Colgate, we had so much chemistry and can't wait to replicate that in Seattle.”
The draft is a nerve-wracking time for players, even when they go in the first couple rounds. It’s a balance between the excitement for the next steps in a career, and the anticipation of hearing their name called. “It was nerves but I think at the same time understanding that the team that values me and wants me,” said Morrow. “That's the best fit, so just so grateful to be picked by Seattle and getting this opportunity.”
After the first round of protections in the off-season, General Manager Meghan Turner spoke about how the team wants to play a heavy game next season. “We have to play a punishing game to other teams. We have to be heavy in the D zone. We have to be relentless in the offensive zone and solid in our transition game,” said Turner.
Morrow is known for her puck-moving skills and, in her final year at Minnesota, scored eight goals and 30 assists in her 39 games played. More importantly for the Torrent and their future identity, however, is the fact that Morrow is a heavy defender. She’s a physical player, adept at blocking shots, and can handle a lot of minutes on any given night.
The Torrent blue line was getting a little thin after losing Cayla Barnes, Megan Carter, and Mariah Keopple in the off-season. The team signed defenders Emily Brown and Aneta Tejralová to two-year contracts joining Anna Wilgren, but Morrow should be a big help rounding out those defensive pairings.
“There's so many defenders in the league that I respect and I try and play like. Going into training camp and joining the team, I also just want to bring my own flair and not try and be somebody else even like the players that are my role models and that I embody,” said Morrow. “I think a difference-maker about me is some of my offensive instincts are different and my ability to be creative on the blue line, make plays, take risks. Cayla Barnes is definitely an inspiration of mine. She's so talented, so there's definitely a lot of aspects from her game that I look up to, but just being my own self and trying to like carve my own path once I get to Seattle.”
In getting to know Morrow off the ice as well, she let media know she always goes by “Syd” because her full name is for when she got in trouble. She has a big hockey family with her two brothers and her sister all playing the sport. She also enjoys baking and going to the movies which happen to be perfect rainy-day activities in Seattle.