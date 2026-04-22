Hershey Defense, Stevenson Beat Bridgeport in Game One of Atlantic Division First Round

The Hershey Bears beat the Bridgeport Islanders 2-0 in Game One of the First Round of the Atlantic Division in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Hershey's defense gave up only 18 shots for their goalie Clay Stevenson who did his part and registered a well-earned shutout.
While Bridgeport outshot Hershey 9-6 in the first period, they will have a lot of missed opportunities to think about as the team got the chance to go on four straight minutes of power play from the first minute of the game after Hershey committed a double minor penalty. The Islanders could only put one shot on goal in those four minutes.
The Isles got another chance at the man-advantage in the 15th minute later in the period but also came up empty with two shots on goal.
Both teams put a combined seven shots in the second period.
The Bears came out blazing in the third period putting up 13 shots, three more than the first two periods combined and more than double of what Bridgeport put in the period (6).
Hershey were rewarded for their efforts with a goal by defenseman David Gucciardi in the 13th minute before Ilya Protas put in an empty-netter.