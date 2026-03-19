Phantoms’ Head Coach John Snowden is Pulling the Right Strings, Will it Close the Gap

The Phantoms also adjusted to beat Michael DiPietro, the 2024-25 AHL goaltender of the year, who is on track to win the award again. “The way they play in front of him really helps him but he’s an elite goalie,” Snowden noted after the game, and it’s why they worked around the defense and found open looks off of centering and cross-ice passes. “He’s not the biggest goalie, so you have to take advantage of those spots,” Snowden added, referencing the puck movement and the top-shelf shots that found the back of the net against DiPietro.