2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams Announced

The AHL has announced their First and Second All-Star teams for the 2025-26 season.
The teams were voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league’s 32 member cities.
AHL First All-Star Team:
(Goalie) Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins
― 44 GP, Record: 34-7-1, Goals-Against-Average: 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 Shutouts
(Defenseman) Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles
― 60 GP, (11G, 38A) 50 Points, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA
(Defenseman) Zac Jones, Rochester Americans
― 59 GP, (10G, 50A) 60 Points, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 Game-Wining Goals
(Forward) Alex Barre-Boulet, Colorado Eagles
― 69 GP, (26G, 44A) 70 Points, +15, 10 PPG
(Forward) Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators
― 68 GP, (39G, 28A) 67 Points, 16 PPG, 3 Game-Wining Goals
(Forward) Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch
― 63 GP, (28G, 49A) 77 Points, +25, 8 PPG, 5 Shorthanded Goals, 3 Game-Winning Goals
AHL Second All-Star Team:
(Goalie) Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights
― 34 GP, Record: 24-5-4, Goals-Against-Average: 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 Shutouts
(Defenseman) Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights
― 49 GP, (8G, 39A) 47 Points, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA
(Defenseman) Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals
― 50 GP, (11G, 33A) 44 Points, 6 PPG
(Forward) Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars
― 63 GP, (16G, 50A) 66 Points, +13, 4 PPG, 3 Game-Winning Goals
(Forward) Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights
― 61 GP, (22G, 42A) 64 Points, +37, 4 PPG, 3 Game-Winning Goals
(Forward) John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins
― 46 GP, (32G, 21A) 53 Points, +7, 5 PPG, 5 Shorthanded Goals, 8 Game-Winning Goals