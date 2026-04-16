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2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams Announced cover image

2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams Announced

Ismail Fasih
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Boston/Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro dives for a shot in an AHL game (Credit:&nbsp;© Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Boston/Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro dives for a shot in an AHL game (Credit:&nbsp;© Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The AHL has announced their First and Second All-Star teams for the 2025-26 season.

The teams were voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league’s 32 member cities.

AHL First All-Star Team:

(Goalie) Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

― 44 GP, Record: 34-7-1, Goals-Against-Average: 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 Shutouts

(Defenseman) Jack AhcanColorado Eagles

― 60 GP, (11G, 38A) 50 Points, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA

(Defenseman) Zac Jones, Rochester Americans

― 59 GP, (10G, 50A) 60 Points, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 Game-Wining Goals

(Forward)  Alex Barre-Boulet, Colorado Eagles

― 69 GP, (26G, 44A) 70 Points, +15, 10 PPG

(Forward) Arthur KaliyevBelleville Senators

― 68 GP, (39G, 28A) 67 Points, 16 PPG, 3 Game-Wining Goals

(Forward) Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch

― 63 GP, (28G, 49A) 77 Points, +25, 8 PPG, 5 Shorthanded Goals, 3 Game-Winning Goals

AHL Second All-Star Team:

(Goalie) Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

― 34 GP, Record: 24-5-4, Goals-Against-Average: 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 Shutouts

(Defenseman) Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights

― 49 GP, (8G, 39A) 47 Points, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA

(Defenseman) Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals

― 50 GP, (11G, 33A) 44 Points, 6 PPG

(Forward)  Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars

― 63 GP, (16G, 50A) 66 Points, +13, 4 PPG, 3 Game-Winning Goals

(Forward) Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights

― 61 GP, (22G, 42A) 64 Points, +37, 4 PPG, 3 Game-Winning Goals

(Forward) John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins

― 46 GP, (32G, 21A) 53 Points, +7, 5 PPG, 5 Shorthanded Goals, 8 Game-Winning Goals

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