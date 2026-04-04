2025 Los Angles Kings First-Rounder Brzustewicz Joins Ontario Reign on ATO Contract

Henry Brzustewicz is selected as the 31st overall pick to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. (Source: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)
Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz has signed a three-year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings that begins at the start of the 2026-27 season.
He will spend the rest of this season with the Kings' AHL affiliate team, the Ontario Reign on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) contract.
The 2025 Draft 31st overall pick of the Kings recently finished his third season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he recorded a team-high 54 points (19G, 35A) in 59 games.
Across three seasons in 178 career games with the Knights, the 19-year-old blueliner has produced 102 points (31G, 71A) with a cumulative rating of plus-16.
He helped the team win back-to-back OHL championships in 2024 and 2025 with a Memorial Cup banner coming alongside the latter.