AHL Transaction Tuesday: What You Need To Know 3/17/26

Max Jones, Lassi Thomson, and John Leonard are some of the big names to get the call-up to the NHL this week.
It’s hard to keep track of all the transactions in the American Hockey League (AHL), and it’s hard to care about most of them either. So, every Tuesday, Mike Fink looks at the big ones and their impact on the teams involved.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins With a Trio of Moves
Alex Alexeyev is back from Pittsburgh. He’s one of the stay-at-home defensemen who will play on the second pair as part of the Canada road trip.
Jack St. Ivany was called up to the NHL in what amounts to a swap with Alexeyev. St. Ivany is also a depth skater who is not more than a reinforcement for Pittsburgh.
Emil Pieniniemi was called up from the ECHL. He’s played eight games with the AHL team and showed flashes with some time on the power play. So, with the road trip upcoming, expect him to get a few starts as a second or third pair option.
Max Jones Called Up to Edmonton
The 28-year-old veteran forward is having a strong season in Bakersfield with 18 points in 39 games.
Max Jones has been the roller coaster player for the Oilers, as they call him up to play a few games on the fourth line and then send him back down to the Condors. Expect the same this week.
Hunter Haight Called Up to Minnesota
With 12 goals and 11 assists in 43 games in Iowa, Hunter Haight is one of the skilled forwards on the AHL team.
The NHL team has no shortage of skill and for now, there’s no spot in the lineup for him.
So, expect Haight to enter the lineup in case of an injury, which the Wild hope doesn’t happen with their upcoming home-and-home against the Chicago Blackhawks.