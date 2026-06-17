Akhtyamov's 24-Save Shutout Puts Marlies On Brink Of Calder Cup Championship

Toronto turned the tables on the AHL affiliates of the recently crowned Stanley Cup champions, Carolina Hurricanes, in the second frame as the Marlies outshot the Wolves 13-5 despite Chicago this time being the recipient of 1:44 more minutes on the man-advantage. The Leafs AHL affiliates cashed in with their shot advantage at the 2:47 mark when forward Easton Cowan sniped a shot from the right face-off zone which Chicago goalie Cayden Primeau managed to get behind, but unbeknownst to the former Leaf, the puck still had enough juice to just roll past the goal line to give Toronto the only goal of the game and the 1-0 lead.