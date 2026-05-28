Akhtyamov's 34-Save Effort Hands Toronto Game One In Eastern Conference Finals

In the second period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once again outshot the Marlies by twice the shots at 12-5 but with a 40% shooting percentage, Toronto converted two of their shots into goals. The Penguins outshot the Marlies 4-1 in the opening 6:56 of the middle frame, but the one Toronto shot by forward Easton Cowan from the slot tied the game at one apiece at the 1:38 mark. After failing to register a shot in their first power play of the game, the Marlies responded strongly with a go-ahead power play goal by defenceman William Villeneuve in Toronto's second man-advantage situation at the 16:56 mark to go up 2-1 after 40 minutes. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also had their second power play in this period, but just like their first one, they couldn't register a shot and instead gave up a short-handed one.