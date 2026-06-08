Akhtyamov's 39-Save Game Sends Marlies Into Calder Cup Finals

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton would be unsuccessful in their second man-advantage of which 38 seconds trickled into the second period. Two seconds later, the Marlies would find themselves on their second power play and once again would only produce one futile shot. But in a span of 4:18 minutes, Toronto would go on a 5-0 shooting run where in the last shot, forward Eason Cowan would punch in the game-tying goal off a rebound right after Pens goalie Sergei Murashov made a save off a Ryan Tverberg shot at the 9:11 mark. Both teams' defences would clamp down hard after that as for the remainder of the frame, only five shots were produced including a third Penguins power play where the Marlies shutout the team in black and yellow in shots.