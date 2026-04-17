Are the Bridgeport Islanders Ready for the Calder Cup Playoffs? Rocky Thompson has them Prepared

“We’ve had to play playoff hockey since the start of the year. Our guys don’t know how to play any other way.” - Rocky Thompson
The Bridgeport Islanders are playing their best hockey at the right time. They’ve won 10 of their last 12 games, including 10 home wins in a row to clinch a playoff spot. The Islanders look like one of the best teams in the American Hockey League and have the ideal mix of veterans and prospects on the rise to make a playoff run.
Moreover, the Islanders have bought into Rocky Thompson’s system. They’ve played a fast-paced, high-pressure style that gives opponents fits. It took time for the players to buy in but once they did, they became a great team and one of the best turnaround stories in hockey.
Thompson’s System is Demanding But Tough to Stop
Every team that faced the Islanders this season noted how they love to generate pressure and are a high-volume team. They push the pace, generate plenty of shots on the net, and look to overwhelm teams with their pace and surplus of looks.
“It’s a simple game, it’s a high-pressure game, and it’s a possession game,” Thompson noted in a conversation with The Hockey News. It’s a contrast to the way the rest of the league plays, as most teams value quality shots and possession over volume. For Thompson, it’s about controlling the puck but then putting it on the net and being around for the rebound and second chance. “Our possession leads to shot volume, so we get a lot of scoring chances,” he added.
When this style works, it’s tough to stop. The case in point is how the Charlotte Checkers looked in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. They had no problem putting 40 or 50 shots on the net, and it allowed them to steamroll the rest of the Eastern Conference. “It’s what we believe in with how the game should be played. It’s different but we’ve had success,” Kinnear noted earlier in the season.
It’s a tough way to play. It’s exhausting and often results in scoring chances the other way. That said, the Islanders have proven why they play this way because it not only works but it also unlocks their star players. “If you want to win, you've got to attack. You have to attack with the puck, you have to attack without the puck, you just have to be conditioned, and our guys are conditioned,” Thompson added. The Islanders have bought in, and the results show it.
Bridgeport Brought Along The Prospects at the Right Time
The Islanders have gotten the most from their prospects, specifically, the late-season adds who are first round selections and taking the team to another level. Victor Eklund already looks like a star with three goals and seven assists in eight games and plenty of skill on full display. His ability to drive play from the wing and make the skaters around him better gives the New York Islanders plenty of hope that he’ll be a high-impact player by the time next season begins. Cole Eiserman is the other late-season add who is still developing and learning the AHL but it turning himself into a reliable scoring threat with seven points in 10 games.
Then there’s that second tier of prospects who have developed this season. Alex Jefferies is a depth scorer, and Matthew Maggio, who has had his highs and lows this season, is back in the lineup and adding a spark. “We want to teach them how to have success at this level so they can do so at the next level,” Thompson noted on the prospects who are making a high impact and will do so when the playoffs roll around. The NHL team missed the playoffs but the AHL team is showing that the retool is ahead of schedule, and the team will be filled with young and elite talent in no time.
The Islanders have built a culture that gets the most out of prospects because of the veterans that they have. “We have such a good culture in our locker room that I don’t have to do too much. I'm demanding but so are our players here,” Thompson added. Players like Chris Terry, Matthew Highmore, Adam Beckman, and Matt Luff set the tone, and the young players have followed suit.
Thompson Has Them Ready for Playoff Hockey
The Calder Cup Playoffs are different from the regular season. The game slows down, teams that play a heavy and physical game stand out, and goals are hard to come by. It’s why some teams do well in the regular season but fall flat in the playoffs.
This Islanders team is ready for the playoffs and a sprint to the finish because they’ve played with that playoff mentality for a while. “We’ve had to play playoff hockey since the start of the year. Our guys don’t know how to play any other way,” Thompson remarked. If the season ended today, they would be the four-seed in the Atlantic Division. That said, they look like the team that can not only upset the league’s top teams but also put together a deep run.
And wouldn’t that be a great story? The Islanders are moving to Hamilton after the season. This is one last spark of joy for the fans in Bridgeport who have endured plenty of rough seasons and get to see their team go out with a bang. It’s what the Manchester Monarchs provided their fans over a decade ago and something the Islanders can do this season.