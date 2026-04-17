Are the Bridgeport Islanders Ready for the Calder Cup Playoffs? Rocky Thompson has them Prepared

Then there’s that second tier of prospects who have developed this season. Alex Jefferies is a depth scorer, and Matthew Maggio, who has had his highs and lows this season, is back in the lineup and adding a spark. “We want to teach them how to have success at this level so they can do so at the next level,” Thompson noted on the prospects who are making a high impact and will do so when the playoffs roll around. The NHL team missed the playoffs but the AHL team is showing that the retool is ahead of schedule, and the team will be filled with young and elite talent in no time.